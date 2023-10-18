5 best Taylor Swift makeup looks of all time

Throughout the years, Taylor Swift's renowned makeup style has undoubtedly inspired countless admirers. She has made significant strides since her early days as a country music artist and accomplished a great deal of success throughout her twenties.

Since her emergence into the public sphere in 2006, her distinctive appearance has transformed from modest to extraordinary. Taylor Swift has captivated us with her record-breaking songs and garnered our admiration through her diverse makeup looks, which encompass stunning red lip shades and her unconventional eye makeup styles.

Embarking on a journey through our recollections, we can recollect some of her most iconic beauty looks, which were self-served and genuinely exemplary.

Smokey Eyeliner to Bejeweled Eyes: 5 most iconic Taylor Swift makeup looks of all time

1) Subtle red lips - 2006

Taylor's Subtle red lips makeup look (Image via Getty Images)

In the initial days of her music career, Taylor Swift was adored for her splendid red subtle lips, including a lot of shimmer to the makeup look. She introduced her makeup look to the fans, containing glossy red lips, blushed cheeks, tightly lined eyes, and a bit of highlighter.

In 2006, when her debut album was released, she was known for her signature look of famous curls parted to the sides. She presented a very youthful, shimmery makeup look, delivering it effortlessly.

2) Bronzed Skin - 2010

Taylor's Bronzed Skin Makeup Look (Image Via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift went for a complete transformation at this time. She was noticed wearing dark, smoked-out eyes and a tinted pink nude lip.

It gave her makeup look a natural bronze smokey effect that excited her fans. To top it off, Taylor completely changed the look of her curly hair to straight bangs that made everyone turn their heads as she walked into the room.

3) Smokey Eyeliner-2015

Taylor's Smokey Eyeliner Makeup Look (Image Via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has been known best for her cat eyeliners over the years. But during her release of the song Bad Blood in 2015, she was seen in a smokey eyeliner makeup look.

This bold smokey eyeliner look rightfully amped up her makeup drama pretty well. Taylor's makeup has always been an absolute inspiration for every makeup artist. This look contained bold, metallic jewel-tone eye makeup paired with light glossy nude lip color.

4) Bold Lips - 2016

Taylor's Bold Lips makeup look (Image via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift, best known for her signature bold lips, was seen replacing it with a dark purple lip color that gave her lips an edgy 'vampy damson' look. Another massive transformation occurred when she was spotted in chopped bob hair paired with bleach blonde color.

Seeing their favorite singer in such a different makeup look was quite surprising for her fans. Soon, it received loads of love, and people were amazed to see their beloved country girl in a grunge makeup look.

5) Bejeweled Eyes- 2022

This famous look of Taylor Swift from VMA's 2022 was inspired by Euphoria's cast that focused glittery jewels on Taylor's eyes. The Bejeweled eye makeup look is from the red carpets of VMA's 2022.

It did leave the whole place shimmery. Regarding this particular makeup look, Taylor was observed donning her distinctive crimson lips with an embellished cat eye design, radiant complexion, and a subtle application of pale pink blush.

Taylor Swift's exploration and progression within beauty and cosmetics has undeniably been an extraordinary and noteworthy endeavor. From her early days with subtle red lips to her bold bejeweled eyes, she has continuously set trends and inspired everyone with her ever-evolving style.

Her makeup looks are a reflection of her artistic development, which has made her a timeless presence in music and beauty leaving a sparkling legacy.