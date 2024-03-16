5 Best Vaseline skincare products to avail in 2024

Vaseline skincare products are formulated to hydrate, protect, and repair the skin’s normal barrier. Since 1870, it has been a go-to solution for people of all ages. Vaseline’s original petroleum jelly is a staple in many households, found in medicine cabinets and personal care kits alike.

Whether one has dry and sensitive skin or cracked lips, a rash, minor cuts, burns, or atopic dermatitis, Vaseline is the brand to turn to for addressing these concerns. With a diverse range of lotions, balms, lip care, and healing jellies, the brand ensures that one has healthy and radiant skin.

5 Best Vaseline skincare products for gorgeous skin

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of a few of the best-selling and popular Vaseline skincare products that are sure to leave the skin healthy, radiant, and glowing.

Vaseline Daily Sun Protection SPF 50

Vaseline Deep Restore Facial Moisturizer

Vaseline Healthy Bright Complete 10 Anti-Aging Lotion

Vaseline Cocoa Glow Moisturizing Cream

Vaseline Derma Care Cracked Heel Repair Foot Cream

1. Vaseline Daily Sun Protection SPF 50

Vaseline Daily Sun Protection SPF 50 (Image via Vaseline)

This Vaseline skincare product protects the skin from harmful UV rays while maintaining its softness and smoothness. The sunblock lotion absorbs quickly without greasiness, preserving the skin's natural glow.

It contains antioxidants such as provitamin C and E, and vitamin B3 to combat skin damage and enhance a fresh and radiant look. Infused with Vaseline® petroleum jelly, its formula seamlessly blends with the skin tone.

Price: $20.22 for 100 ml (Available at Walmart)

2. Vaseline Deep Restore Facial Moisturizer

Vaseline Deep Restore (Image via Vaseline)

This intense moisturizer restores dry skin without leaving a greasy residue. Crafted with glycerin, it restores skin moisture while being enriched with minute droplets of Vaseline® jelly that promote skin healing. It also contains triple sunscreens for sun protection and maintaining skin glow.

With pure oat extracts, it is a perfect product for maintaining smooth, healthy, and glowing skin.

Price: $29.97 for 400 ml (Available at Walmart)

3. Vaseline Healthy Bright Complete 10 Anti-Aging Lotion

Vaseline Complete 10 Anti-Aging Lotion (Image via Vaseline)

This Vaseline skincare product is designed to restore moisture for 10-in-1 anti-aging and brightening benefits. It’s infused with minute droplets of Vaseline® jelly, which helps to heal the skin, as well as triple sunscreens to protect the skin from UV sun damage and retain its brightness.

Enriched with pro-retinol and AHA for skin renewal, along with vitamin B3 to inhibit hyperpigmentation and maintain radiance, it reduces dullness and ensures more radiant and youthful skin through skin renewal.

Price: $24.65 for 100 ml (Available at Walmart)

4. Vaseline Cocoa Glow Moisturizing Cream

Vaseline Cocoa Glow Moisturizing Cream (Image via Vaseline)

Infused with 100 percent pure cocoa butter, this hydrating cream soothes dry skin and rejuvenates its natural radiance. Free from greasy residue, it can also be utilized as a multipurpose cream.

Featuring micro-beads of Vaseline® jelly essence and a quick-absorbing moisturizing formula, it provides the necessary moisture boost. It has a sweet chocolate smell and is perfect for sealing the goodness of cocoa into one's skin, leaving it smooth and glowing.

Price: $1.95 for 5.07 fl oz (Available at eBay)

5. Vaseline Derma Care Cracked Heel Repair Foot Cream

Vaseline Cracked Heel Repair Foot Cream (Image via Vaseline)

This Vaseline skincare product offers deep moisturization to the extremely dry and thick skin of the feet, especially the heels. This potent foot cream smooths and softens the cracked and rough skin of the feet. It is crafted with Barrier Repair Complex to strengthen the skin's natural barrier and is ideal for sensitive skin as well.

Price: $0.99 for 0.9 fl oz (Available at Walmart)

Along with other Vaseline skincare products, the popular Vaseline jelly can be counted as one of the oldest and most versatile multi-tasking wonder products on the market. Since it was patented in 1865 as a remedy for cracked or dry skin, it has become a staple in most beauty cabinets.

It is considered a part of myriad skincare solutions and is effective at softening severely dry, cracked, and inflamed skin. These products prevent the loss of moisture in the skin, which allows the natural oils of the skin to repair and nourish it.