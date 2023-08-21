Does Vaseline clog pores? 5 best uses of petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly is a common household item containing mineral oils and waxes. Vaseline's main ingredients come from petroleum, as the product helps bind the skin with a water-proof barrier, allowing the skin to heal and regain moisture. Petroleum Jelly was first discovered by Robert Augustus Chesebrough in 1859, who founded it in Vaseline. He saw that factory workers often applied sticky gel to heal their burns and wounds.

The Petroleum Jelly is now recognized and has become the star ingredient in Vaseline. But nowadays, the most common concern is whether Vaseline clogs pores. The answer is NO! It does not. It's because Petroleum jelly is non-comedogenic. Vaseline, an age-old remedy product, only does good and no harm to the skin. It locks in skin moisture by keeping it soft and plumpy. But it's also necessary to understand one's skin before lathering layers of Vaseline on the face.

Before declaring Vaseline the Hero product for all skin care routines, one must know their skin needs and issues. Petroleum jelly's versatility and affordability make it stand out from the rest of other ointments and lotions in the beauty market. It's necessary now to know about the 5 best uses of petroleum jelly that could be a lifesaver in many cases that one must be completely unaware about.

Top 5 most profitable and beneficial uses of Petroleum Jelly

1) Reduce dehydrated, dry skin

(Image via Getty Images)

Dry skin can be caused by many reasons, from environmental conditions to skin diseases. All this makes the skin flake, itch, crack, severe rashes, and even bleeds. Petroleum jelly is the most effective and soothing supplement in this case. Applying vaseline on dry skin, including the lips and eyelids, could do wonders as the skin is thin and irritates easily. Always apply petroleum jelly when the skin is damp for the best results.

2) Helps remove Water-proof makeup easily

The very amusing part of using this jelly is to use it to remove the makeup. As oil can effectively remove water-proof makeup, vaseline helps do half of the task smoothly. Use a cotton pad or a Q-Tip on your face and gently press it down without pulling the skin too hard. Another technique could be applying it thoroughly on the face and rubbing it gently like a cleanser. As fine lines and wrinkles appear on the face, this jelly also helps to fixate it effectively.

3) Controls chafing

Chafing occurs when the body parts are being rubbed together continuously. Chafing is a super painful skin issue that often leads to rashes. In this case, the body parts could be rubbed rigorously against clothing. To control chafing entirely, one must apply Vaseline to the affected areas, such as the feet or inner thighs, which could not lead to blisters or other skin care problems. It helps the skin moist and heal and helps the most in the healing process.

4) Helps save split ends

Our hair goes through a lot daily, from exposure to the sun to excessive wind blowing. Still, our hair stands and tries its best to survive. But all these reasons are the biggest culprit against split ends we usually see across our hair. Using Vaseline on the hair can dramatically reduce the appearance of split ends and make it silky, soft, and shiny. To apply, one must take a handful of jelly on their palm, rub it, and put it directly on the hair.

5) Rehydrate nails and avoid nail polish stains and hair dye

Getting too many manicures and pedicures frequently in a month could also cause dryness in the fingernails. Applying this jelly to the nails and cuticles between polishes is best advised. Vaseline always will minimize brittleness and help prevent the nails from chipping. For the petroleum jelly to showcase its best results, try applying it when the nails are completely damp. It works to remove nail polish stains and hair dye when Vaseline is applied to the hairline.

Petroleum jelly has evolved into a versatile and essential household product. Its non-comedogenic properties make it a valuable addition to skincare routines. At the same time, it offers a range of beneficial uses, from soothing dry skin to aiding makeup removal. It demonstrates its effectiveness across various domains. By understanding one's skin type, individuals can harness the power of Vaseline to enhance their skincare regimen and address specific concerns effectively.