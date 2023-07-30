5 most expensive lipsticks of all time

With the rise of luxury makeup products, brands have started charging a lot for their goods. Because they are of higher quality and have more attractive, fashionable designs, brands charge extra for expensive lipsticks. Unsurprisingly, beauty lovers are drawn to such pricey lipsticks because they are willing to spend money on products that are gorgeous, high-quality, and appealing.

For all lipstick lovers, this list discusses top 5 most expensive lipsticks that they can consider investing in. From gold-plated bullets to limited-edition designer collaborations, this list explores some of the world's most expensive lipsticks from brands such as H. Couture to Valde Beauty.

From Guerlain to Bond No. 9, here are 5 most iconic expensive lipsticks of all time

1) H. Couture Beauty Diamond Lipstick

H. Couture Beauty Diamond Lipstick (Image via H. Couture Beauty)

Established in 2006 by Tysha Smith, H. Couture Beauty is known for creating luxury products like the H. Couture Beauty Diamond Lipstick. This lipstick is considered one of the most expensive lipsticks sold as it is made with 18k diamond gold and 1200 pink diamonds, while the case contains 2.5k blue diamonds and 18k gold.

Moreover, H. Couture Beauty allows one to engrave their name on the lipstick case or even a small personalized message, and the brand gives a lifetime refillable lipstick option. To place an order, one must raise a special request on the company's official website. The price tag on this product is $14 million.

2) Guerlain KissKiss Gold and Diamond Lipstick

Guerlain KissKiss Gold and Diamond Lipstick (Image via Forbes)

Guerlain KissKiss Gold and Diamond lipstick is an exceptionally luxurious product in 15 hues, and it features a 110g gold case with 2.2 carats worth of diamonds embedded within it. This high-end lipstick can be customized with special stones such as rubies and emeralds. It comes in an elegant black wooden case accompanied by a luxurious black pouch and lip brush, designed by French Jeweler Hervé Van der Straeten.

This expensive lipstick cannot be purchased online via traditional channels. It is necessary to place a special order on the brand's official website for $62,000 to place the order. Those interested in purchasing this exquisite piece may contact Guerlain directly or Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store.

3) Bond No. 9 Swarovski Crystals Refillable lipstick

The Bond No. 9 Refillable Lipstick with Swarovski Crystals is a timeless, luxurious, high-end lipstick that stands out front with its red crystals, making it a unique lipstick case. A beautiful ruby Swarovski crystal case decorates the lipstick case, and six bold colorways make it the perfect lipstick for any makeup look. Swarovski crystals are expensive and labor-intensive to apply by hand, which increases the production cost of the lipstick.

Bond No. 9 Swarovski Crystals Refillable lipstick is the most expensive lip product known for its finest high-quality materials, and its reputation adds value to the product. It is available for purchase on the company's official website for $400.

4) Guerlain Rouge G Lucky Bee Lipstick

Guerlain, the French-based company, created expensive lipstick called Rouge Lucky Bee Lipstick, a company with a renowned reputation for cosmetics and perfumes. This set contains luxurious ingredients and exquisite craftsmanship, making it a premium 2-piece customizable lipstick collection. These expensive lipsticks feature Guerlain's Rouge G lucky bee signature double-mirrored case.

It's designed by Lorenz Baumer and embellished with a rhinestone bee, one of the house's symbols. In addition to containing guggul resin and silver microcrystals for a luminous sheen, the diamond powder creates a satin finish with a sultry effect. This lipstick is available only at Saks Fifth Avenue for $290.

5) Valdé Beauty Soar Collection Ritual Creamy Satin Lipstick

The latest Valdé Beauty Soar collection storybook has launched their Ritual Creamy Satin Lipstick, a gorgeous luxury lipstick that offers a unique experience for all lipstick lovers out there. Valdé Armor is available in two colorways: Black and Gold. It is reusable and refillable, so changing shades and formulas is easy as a result of the single-stroke color payoff.

The lipstick's texture is lightweight and perfect for everyday use. In addition to being the most expensive lipstick in history, it contains hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich botanical extracts, making it an exquisite treat for your lips. The creamy satin lipstick can be purchased from Neiman Marcus for $199.

The world of luxury cosmetics has seen the creation of some of the most extravagant and expensive lipsticks of all time. From diamond-adorned cases to gold-infused formulas, these exclusive products redefine luxury in the beauty industry, making them the most expensive lipsticks. As such, the above-mentioned lipsticks cater to a niche market that values premium ingredients, making them a rare product.