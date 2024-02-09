7 best home plants for air purification

Often the first step to healthier indoor living is creating fresher air – and home plants can be one of the easiest and most attractive ways to do it.

Bringing plants into one's home decor not only adds some nice greenery, but many plants are also mother nature’s believers in breathability – breathing in harmful toxins and pollutants.

If one is looking for a plant to purify indoor air or just one that will spruce up a room, one of these powerful plants could make the perfect addition to your indoor oasis. Here are seven of the most famous home plants for the job.

Home plants to breathe easier: Enhance your indoor air quality naturally

When it comes to creating a healthy home, it’s common to gravitate towards natural tricks and remedies, and one of the most popular strategies is to provide natural air purification via plants.

Different home plants are not just chosen for their looks. They can also be an effective way of creating cleaner and fresher air in your home. In today’s world, with much of the population cooped up inside where we breathe 90 percent of our air, choosing plants that are the best air-purifying plants makes a lot of sense.

If you’re relatively new to the hobby of indoor gardening or just looking for new ideas, learning about the best air-purifying plants is an important step towards a healthier home oasis.

#1 Aloe vera

The sun-worshiper, this succulent is probably what comes to mind when one thinks of good indoor home plants because one likely has one already or knows someone who does.

Aloe vera is highly adapted to arid and desert-like climates, so it’s a popular houseplant because it requires all the water you will give it, and it prefers to be left in the dark.

Its reputation as a home-gardener favorite is well-deserved for several reasons. First, staying sedentary means we’re constantly breathing in what we breathe out, and because aloe vera plants are easy to find online, it’s an excellent, affordable and vibrant way to begin breathing easier.

#2 Pothos

Besides adding a welcoming green style to indoor gardens and home decor, the Epipremnum aureum has purified indoor air gratitude on an international scale, under the common name of pothos.

The air-purging plant has not only wormed its way into homeowners’ affection but has stormed the American market for air-disinfecting products. A low-demand plant perfectly suited for window walls or hanging shelves, pothos comes in an abundant variety of green shades.

It has also been cross-bred to yield darker variants and ‘marble’ editions, whose leaves display a mix of green-and-white marbling.

It isn’t just its sublime appearance that makes hearts and hips beat for pothos. Apart from its ability to survive anything from under watershed to neglect and its ease of propagation, the houseplant merits praise for effectively drawing out toxic air-borne pollutants.

#3 Snake plant

If there's any indoor home plant that could truly be called a superstar, it has to be the snake plant or mother-in-law’s tongue (Sansevieria trifasciata).

Credited with some of the best air-purification properties you can find, it's commonly found in homes all over the world. Snake plants grow virtually anywhere, even in low light and lack of watering. They continue to grow and thrive without any intervention by the indoor gardener.

One can’t beat it for its outward appearance – dramatic tall, upright leaves with ribbing that glisten like snakeskin.

It converts deadly gases like formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene in your home into harmless water and carbon dioxide. This process of removing contaminants from the air is called phytoremediation.

#4 Dracaena

Dracaena home plants are renowned for their air-purifying abilities. All these plants are famous for providing cleaner air and are usually suggested for indoor environments.

With their stunning foliage colors and variety of species, Dracaena Marginata, Dracaena Fragrans and Dracaena Deremensis are suitable to be used indoors in all kinds of styles.

With their resilience, vibrant color combinations and shape, they fit into every space of your indoor environment with aesthetic beauty. Additionally, Dracaenas effectively reduce indoor air pollutants like formaldehyde, benzene and trichloroethylene.

By removing chemicals and toxins directly from the air through their natural processes and metabolizing them, these plants help keep indoor spaces healthier for those living in that kind of environment.

As a statement piece or as part of a green corner, Dracaena is not only aesthetically pleasing but also plays the role of a natural air purifier.

#5 Money tree

As well as bringing good fortune, the money tree plant (also known by its Latin name Pachira aquatica) has the girth and glory to purify your rooms, removing benzene, formaldehyde and xylene from interior spaces.

With a trunk that dazzles with a tightly braided trunk, boasting six symmetrical stems with big, glossy green leaves sprouting in every direction, store-bought indoor-outdoor plants, akin to the money tree, often bring good fortune and an arresting sense of aesthetic.

They also serve as natural air fresheners, clearing out all the toxins in the air, to invigorate your home, office or bedroom. In essence, the money tree purifies your indoor spaces by absorbing the chosen constituents and breaking them down through their natural processes.

#6 Philodendron

The philodendron home plants are dynamic and lush plants with an abundance of green glossy, heart-shaped leaves and trailing vines. This magnificent plant can be bought at grocery stores, nurseries and gift shops nationwide.

It's tolerant of many indoor growing conditions, and its foliage grows quickly and remains fresh and vibrant.

It's a popular choice among houseplant aficionados and newbie enthusiasts who appreciate its indoor air-purifying capacities: This plant removes formaldehyde, xylene and benzene from the air that it breathes.

#7 Cactus house plants

While cacti are covered in spiky exteriors, they can act as home plants, incorporating carbon dioxide from the air into plant material with sunlight and water.

All plants release oxygen during the day. As air-purifying plants go, cacti might not do so much. It’s the leafy plants that seem to be better at reducing particular toxins, like formaldehyde and benzene, rather than providing the basic exchange of oxygen produced by plants for the carbon dioxide we exhale.

They provide a general improvement in indoor air quality. Moreover, cacti are low maintenance. They grow in places with very little sun and water.

They won’t do as good a job for your indoor garden as leafy varieties, but a few cacti can give your house more green without putting in a lot of work. Cactus are solid air-purifying plants; they function as such – just not the way people consider a traditional air purifier to function.

To surmise, choosing home plants with reputations as air purifiers is a win-win when it comes to indoor home plants' aesthetics and ambient air quality.

From the multipurpose snake home plant to the picturesque elegance of Philodendron to the stalwart money tree, each plant engages in its unique way of filtering the air of toxic contaminants and pollutants.

As earth-borne agents of indoor home plant air purification and as visually appealing aesthetic elements, selected home plants can make a meaningful contribution to the maintenance of indoor air quality in your home.