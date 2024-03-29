7 Best Korean skincare products from Amorepacific

Amorepacific is one of the top Korean skincare brands that also operates more than 30 personal care, beauty, and health brands including Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Mamonde, and Innisfree. This Korean brand has been recognized as one of Forbes' top 100 companies due to its investment in Research and Development (R&D) and efforts to enhance its competitiveness.

One of the key aspects of this Korean skincare brand is that it manufactures products that are environmentally and socially valuable. They combine the old traditions with Korean botanicals to curate the products as per the demand of wider consumers. Their skincare products are high in quality as well as effective.

Note: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best Amorepacific products to try

The Korean skincare brand offers an array of products for various skin concerns and different groups of people. Here are some of the top products from the brand that are currently highly demanding in the global market:

Amorepacific Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder 1

Amorepacific Treatment Enzyme Cleansing Foam

Amorepacific Treatment Cleansing Oil

Amorepacific Vintage Single Extract Essence - Green Tea Essence 1

Amorepacific Youth Revolution Radiance Concentrator

Amorepacific Moisture Plumping Nectar Cream 1

Amorepacific Prime Reserve Epidynamic Activating Cream 1

1) Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder

It is a great cleanser if anyone is looking for two-in-one action, cleansing plus exfoliation. It is formulated with Green Tea Probiotic-Derived Enzymes, Hyaluronic Acid, Mannitol, and Betaine. This cleanser efficiently calms the skin by decreasing the skin temperature by 39.74°F. While cleansing, it hydrates the skin as well as brighten it. The product is available for $68 on the site.

2) Treatment Enzyme Cleansing Foam

This cleanser from the brand would be a good option for sensitive skin people as the main feature of this product is to cleanse and hydrate skin without irritating the skin barrier. This cleanser has no extreme exfoliating ingredients, making it perfect for eczema-prone skin. It is also formulated with hyaluronic acid and green tea. This Korean skincare product is available for $52 on the site.

3) Treatment Cleansing Oil

Everyone knows the importance of double cleansing at night after using sunscreen and makeup, and this cleansing oil would be a great option to consider. This product is non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types. It is formulated with a botanical oil blend consisting of green tea seed, babassu palm, and coconut oil. It is available for $50 on the site.

4) Vintage Single Extract Essence - Green Tea Essence

It is important to incorporate a good toner in the skincare regime so that it can prepare the skin for better absorption of later products. This Green Tea toner from the Korean skincare brand is a very efficient product to maintain the right pH level and rejuvenate the skin. Key ingredients of the product are green tea extract, camellia sinensis leaf extract, and glycerin. It is available for $175 on the site.

5) Youth Revolution Radiance Concentrator

It is a Vitamin C serum from the Korean skincare brand that is suitable for all skin types. It is formulated with niacinamide, camellia sinensis leaf extract, propanediol, and glycerin. These ingredients work together to hydrate and brighten the skin with anti-aging benefits. This Vitamin C is available for $250 at the website.

6) Moisture Plumping Nectar Cream

This Korean moisturizer would be a good option for oily and acne-prone skin people as it is super lightweight, fast-absorbing, and non-comedogenic. Moisture Plumping Nectar Cream is formulated with bamboo nectar, camellia seed oil, lotus flower extract, caffeine, ceramides, squalane, vitamin E, and glycerin. It deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin and restores the skin barrier. It is available for $160 on the site.

7) Prime Reserve Epidynamic Activating Cream

It is one of the best anti-aging Korean skincare products that is very light on the skin as well as effective. It is formulated with the brand’s secret formula Absoluchin228K a key anti-aging ingredient derived from green tea probiotics that is rich in antioxidants. This moisturizer helps with fine lines, wrinkles, and premature aging, and maintains firmness and elasticity. It is available for $160 on the website.

These are some of the best-selling products from the Korean skincare brand Amorepacific. The brand also offers a range of cosmetic products. Check out on the official website!