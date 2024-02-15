7 best Korean skincare products to unclog pores

The best Korean skincare products for clogged pores are specially formulated with ingredients that effectively wash away impurities, dirt, and oil. Most of these cosmetics feature salicylic acid, which is a BHA. Other exfoliants work at the surface level, but salicylic acid penetrates deep into pores. This makes it more effective to eliminate blockages, preventing blackheads, whiteheads, and comedones from forming.

Even better? These pore-clearing products serve more than a single purpose. They also contain other nourishing ingredients that provide the skin with post-cleansing care.

7 Korean skincare products to help clear pores

The Korean skincare products listed below can dissolve dead skin cells, oils, and dirt, which clog pores. Incorporating these items into one’s skincare regimen promotes a clear, healthy-looking complexion.

Salicylic Acid Cleanser from COSRX

Etude House BB Deep Cleansing Foam

IOPE Peeling Gel

Some By Mi Miracle Toner

Neogen Dermalogy “Poreraser” Peeling

Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask

The Ordinary Retinol in Squalane

1. COSRX Daily Facial Cleanser

Active ingredients: Tea tree oil, salicylic acid

Price: $16.99 (Amazon)

This Korean skincare product delivers double pore-clearing and exfoliating effects because of its combination of salicylic acid and tea tree oil. It buffs away dead skin cells, whiteheads, blackheads, and excess oil while fighting against blemishes and acne scars.

With a quickly foaming gentle formula safe for daily use, it’s suitable for dry and sensitive skin types.

Read more: 7 Best cream cleansers for dry skin types

2. Etude House Baking Powder BB Deep Cleansing Foam

Active ingredients: Baking powder, rice bran powder

Price: $11.70 (Etude House)

Baking soda is a deep pore cleanser, and it’s the star ingredient in this cleansing foam from Etude House.

Made with micro-sized baking powder and rice bran powder, this foaming cleanser washes away skin impurities, including adhesive BB creams. Meanwhile, the scrub granules provide gentle exfoliation.

3. Neogen Dermalogy “Poreraser” Pad

Active ingredients: BHA, LHA, AHA

Price: $25 (Neogen)

Gentle but effective, this Neogen product contains 90 toner pads that roll away dead skin, blackheads, and whiteheads while infusing the skin with nourishment.

Containing three facial exfoliants, including the deep-penetrating BHA, this Korean skincare product exfoliates and cleanses pores.

4. Some By Mi 30 Days Miracle Toner

Active ingredients: AHA, BHA, PHA

Price: $22.44 (Soko Glam)

Formulated to give skincare enthusiasts clear, baby-smooth skin in 30 days, this toner’s pore-clearing power comes from three skincare acids. Along with tea tree extract and witch hazel, the blend targets breakouts and pore impurities.

While infused with powerful exfoliating ingredients, this Korean skincare product for clogged pores works at an optimal 5.5 pH and is safe for sensitive skin.

Read more: 7 Best Korean toners for acne

5. Ma:nyo Blackhead & Pore Cream

Active ingredients: AHA, BHA, LHA, PHA

Price: $15 (Ma:nyo)

Designed for combination and oily skin types, this Korean skincare product borrows its pore-caring effects from a blend of four skincare acids. It removes stubborn buildup and dead skin cells, controls sebum production, and keeps the skin shine-free all day.

Additional witch hazel and chamomile help tighten pores and eliminate bumps after exfoliation.

6. Innisfree Volcanic AHA/PHA Pore Clearing Clay Mask

Active ingredients: AHA, PHA, volcanic clusters

Price: $18 (Innisfree)

Clay masks thoroughly cleanse decongested pores by lifting dirt, oil, and impurities off the skin's surface. When infused with AHA and PHA, like this Korean skincare product from Innisfree, they provide double pore-clearing action.

While designed for deep cleansing, this clay mask’s formula is non-drying and safe for daily gentle exfoliation. Madecassoside offers antioxidant care for damaged skin.

Read more: Best of Sulwhasoo face masks

7. The Ordinary Retinol in Squalane

Active ingredient: Retinol

Price: $9.30 (The Ordinary)

Besides skincare acids, retinol is another key ingredient found in Korean skincare products to unclog pores. By amping up cell turnover, it helps clear debris that causes blockages in pores.

Even better? Retinol helps with post-pore-clearing care with its rich antioxidant content and skin-restoring abilities.

To keep the pores clean and prevent future breakouts, you can incorporate Korean skincare products into your daily beauty regime. By helping remove unwanted buildup from the surface, these formulations minimize pore appearance for a clearer, smoother complexion.

Read more: 7 Best pore-tightening products for baby-smooth skin