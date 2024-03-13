8 Best hair serums for colored hair 

Hair serums for colored hair, specially designed to cater to the unique needs of chemically treated hair, are formulated to provide protection, nourishment, and enhanced vibrancy for colored locks.

Colored hair is mostly prone to dryness, damage, and dullness, especially after chemical treatments and exposures. Acting as a safeguard, hair serums for colored hair seal the cuticles and lock in moisture.

Whether a beauty seeker has vibrant highlights, a stunning ombré, or an all-over color, it is essential to care for them to maintain their hair health and radiance.

Further, regular use of hair serums for colored hair helps in the prevention of color fading and maintains the hair's smoothness and shine.

This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands (products). Please let us know more in the comments.

The 8 best hair serums for color-treated hair

The right hair serums for colored hair can help lock in color, prevent damage, add shine, and keep their locks looking fabulous.

Ahead, Team Sporstkeeda has curated a list of the top eight hair serums specifically formulated for colored hair, elevating the user's hair care routine to the next level.

1) Kerastase Genesis Serum

Kerastase Genesis hair serum delivers a brilliant shine and smoothness to color-treated hair while transforming the tresses into a lustrous mane. It contains rice bran oil to emphasize light refraction and is sulfate-free.

This serum is effective for long and curly hair and works wonders in various conditions—at the gym, in humid weather, or before straightening—making it a versatile choice for colored hair.

Price: $60 (Amazon)

2) The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

Known for its stripped-back and high-performing products, The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum is a concentrated formula designed to nourish the user's colored hair and scalp from root to tip. Thanks to its natural extracts, peptides, and caffeine, it encourages dense, healthy, and thick hair while offering heat protection against styling tools.

Further, Ordinary's hair serums keep the scalp moisturized while offering nourishment and optimal conditions for hair color.

Price: $22.80 (official website)

3) COLOR WOW Dream Coat

COLOR WOW's Dream Coat is a standout serum that is applied as a spray, thanks to its heat-activated quality that compresses, tightens, and seals the hair strands, making it look sleek, smooth, and super-silky.

Courtesy of its chamomilla extract, regular use of Dream Coat does not leave the hair greasy, while its effects last through 3 to 4 shampoos, making it a perfect solution for colored hair.

Price: $26.48 (Amazon)

4) L'Oreal Professionnel Serie Expert Vitamino Color 10 in 1

This multitasking hair serum from L'Oreal delivers 10 benefits in one potent formula, including heat protection, color vibrancy, and improved manageability.

Thanks to its key ingredients, like resveratrol and panthenol, regular use of this potent hair serum shields the colored hair from damage and extends its longevity.

Price: $25 (Amazon)

5) Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Infinite Color Hold Serum

Designed for all hair types, this dual-serum envelopes colored hair strands in a super-light veil of UV protection and moisture preserves color therapies and enhances luminosity.

The serum, sealed with caviar extract, restores moisture, elasticity, and shine to the color-treated hair- it can be used during conditioning or applied to wet hair as a hair oil or leave-in treatment.

Price: $37 (Ulta Beauty)

6) L'Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 Serum

It especially nourishes and protects colored hair. L'Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 Serum is enriched with color-protecting Elixir and UVA/UVB filters. This serum is bottled with ceramide-cement technology to replicate the hair's natural cement, targeting the five problems.

Regular use of L'Oreal hair serums adds hydration to fiery reds, deep blacks, or playful pastels, safeguarding the user's color investment.

Price: $11.19 (official website)

7) John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum

John Frieda's Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum is an all-in-one serum that boasts a rich formulation that blends into damp or dry hair and frizz-free tresses.

Owing to its active ingredients of three vital oils—argan, coconut, moringa, jojoba, and seed oil—this serum is silk protein, which works diligently to seal in color, ensuring its vibrancy for longer periods.

Price: $9.03 (Amazon)

8) Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum

It is a triple-action serum that shields, repairs, and illuminates color-treated hair while preventing color fading. Because of its key ingredients, quinoa and peptides, regular use prevents fading, strengthens the hair structure, and imparts a dazzling shine.

Price: $10.55 (official website)

By choosing any one of these top eight hair serums from their in-house e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Ulta Beauty, a haircare enthusiast can enjoy vibrant and healthy-colored hair every day.