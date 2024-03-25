 8 Best vegan lip balms for a luscious and soft pout 

Vegan lip balms are lip balms formulated without animal-derived ingredients. These lip balms are generally created with plant-based ingredients like coconut oil. These plant-based ingredients make the lips moisturized and protect the lips.

Vegan lip balms are suitable for individuals leading a vegan lifestyle and offer similar benefits to traditional lip balms. They provide intense hydration and prevent dry as well as chapped lips. These vegan lip balms don't contain any artificial substances.

If someone is looking to switch to vegan lip balms from traditional lip balms, these eight best options are the popular choices to get in 2024. These lip balms come with different textures, formulations, and ingredients.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few products, let us know your views in the comments.

8 must-try vegan lip balms

The team at Sportskeeda has curated a list of the eight best vegan lip balms. These have natural and plant ingredients. These vegan lip balms listed below help moisturize and hydrate the lips:

Honest Beauty lip balm

Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Balm

BIOSSANCE Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm

e.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm

Hurraw! Lip Balms

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Tower 28 Juice Balm Lip Balm

WALRUS OIL Logger’s Lip Balm

1) Honest beauty lip balm

This vegan lip balm is cherished for its juicy and tinted formula. It comes in seven shades and makes the lips moisturized. Just one swipe gives the lips a nourishing sheer tint. It locks in moisture that lasts all day long.

This drugstore lip balm is formulated with antioxidant-rich acai and nourishing avocado oil extracts. It is safe to be used on all types of skin.

Price: $9.99 (Honest Beauty's official website and Amazon)

2) Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Balm

Melixir Vegan Lip Butter (Image via Amazon)

The creamy texture of this vegan lip balm makes the lips soft and moisturized. If someone is used to licking their lips, this lip balm is safe for consumption too. With just one swipe, it leaves the pout feeling hydrated.

Instead of petroleum jelly, the lip balm is infused with agave extract. It also has vitamin E and green tea seed oil and is supposed to be infused with jojoba oil and argan oil. These quality ingredients are likely to nourish and hydrate cracked lips. This lip balm is supposed to be free of beeswax, parabens, or artificial fragrances.

Price: $15 (Melixir's official website and Amazon)

3) BIOSSANCE Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm

This vegan lip balm is infused with an intense hydrating formula. It is supposed to plump and heal the lips while lasting all day long. This lip balm has nourishing ingredients like rose water and squalane. It has a potent hyaluronic acid which prevents moisture loss. Ceramides are also added to the formula of this lip balm and wakame algae helps plump the lips naturally.

Price: $16 (Biossance official website and Sephora)

4) e.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm

A hydrating lip balm with a sheer tint of color that comes in a squeezy tube for easy application. It has a new and improved formula that suits every skin type. The lightweight and hydrating texture is supposed to replenish the moisture of the lips.

Shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and goji berries are the ingredients that help boost the moisture and hydration of the lips. This vegan lip balm is available in five shades and flavors.

Price: $4 (on e.l.f's official website and Amazon)

5) Hurraw! Lip Balms

This unscented vegan lip balm is nut oil-free and contains no fragrance. It can be easily used on the lips, the cuticles, and other dry areas of the body. It has a smooth and creamy-like butter texture.

Vitamin E and meadowfoam oil are the key ingredients of this vegan lip balm. If someone is looking for a mild and soothing lip balm, this lip balm could be a perfect option for them.

Price: $4.79 (on Hurraw!'s official website and Amazon)

6) Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

This moisturizing and silky vegan lip balm helps hydrate and soothe dry lips, It helps butter up the lips instantly. Whether stepping out during the day or using it as a nighttime balm, this lip balm works wonders.

Shea butter, murumuru seed butter, vegan waxes, and natural vanilla are the key ingredients. This vegan lip butter balm glides smoothly over the lips and gives shine all day long. This lip balm is available in eight beautiful shades.

Price: $24 (on Summer Friday's official website and Sephora)

7) Tower 28 Juice Balm Lip Balm

This buttery smooth vegan lip balm is infused with healthy ingredients. They have bursts of juicy colors that help give a flush of color to the lips. Formulated with mango seed oil, vitamin E, and vitamin C, this vegan lip balm leaves a perfect and dewy sheen.

The lips are likely to be hydrated and juicy after application. This vegan lip balm can be applied all over the lips and is likely to give an instant hydration boost and make the lips softer.

Price: $16 (Tower 28's official website and Amazon)

8) WALRUS OIL Logger’s Lip Balm

This lip balm is created specially for the cold weather. It is supposed to soothe and hydrate the lips. It protects the lips from the harsh winter weather too.

This lip care product has rich nutrient ingredients like almond oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, black current seed oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and candelilla wax. The formula is non-greasy, non-sticky, and non-shiny. It is matte in texture and gives deep moisturization to the lips.

Price: $3.99 (WALRUS OIL's official website and Amazon)

These vegan lip balms are available on multiple platforms like the brand's official website, Sephora, and Amazon. One can choose vegan lip balms as the natural ingredients help heal cracked and dry lips. If this article doesn't cover any of the top favorite vegan lip balms, please leave a comment mentioning the favorites from the market.