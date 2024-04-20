5 Best figure skater-inspired hairstyles for 2024

Figure skater-inspired hairstyles have consistently stolen the spotlight, courtesy of their dazzling fashion statements at the Winter Olympics. Figure skaters are noted experts at lighting up the ice rink with their colorful trimmings, poised hairdos, and beautiful performances.

Their hairstyles often feature complex braiding styles, smooth finishes, and strategically placed hair embellishments to add a touch of glamor. These hairdos are prepared to endure the movement and intensity of electrifying figure skating routines.

Note: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few points, let us know your opinion.

Buns to ponytails: 5 figure skater-inspired hairstyles for 2024

The figure skater-inspired hairstyles adorning their lithe physique, are a typical mix of age-old glamor with a modern twist. It is noted that these hairdos are meant for both formal occasions and everyday wear.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of 5 figure skater-inspired hairstyles that are worth trying in 2024.

The elegant classic bun with a twist

The classic French-braided updo

The twisted chignon

The cascading waterfall braided hairstyle

The ornamental low ponytail

1) The elegant classic bun with a twist

A classic bun comes with a sophisticated and artistic display of hair, making it a perfect pick for most figure skaters. Here are some steps to achieve this figure skater-inspired hairstyle:

Smoothen the hair into a sleek-looking low ponytail.

Twist the ponytail while wrapping it around the nape of the neck.

Secure it with body pins and hairspray for a polished look.

Add delicate hair accessories like glistening hairpins or floral clips.

2) The classic French-braided updo

A French braided updo is a mix of versatile and vintage hairdos that can complement a myriad of outfits at party events. To make this figure skater-inspired hairstyle, follow the below steps:

Initiate from the crown of the head and keep weaving the braid down to the nape of the neck.

Incorporate small sections of hair while weaving the braid.

Once done, twist them into an elegant updo.

Secure it with bobby pins and other hair embellishments to get a soft and romantic look.

Else, to add a modern twist, gently pull apart the braided updo and slightly tousle the same.

Read more: 8 Best hair bond-building products to try in 2024

3) The twisted chignon

Another trending figure-skater hairstyle called a twisted chignon is a good example of poise that flaunts the wearer's creative spree. Here are some steps to ace this hairdo:

Make a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic band.

Follow up by twisting the ponytail into a low chignon.

Secure the same with bobby pins.

Adorn the low chignon with an ornamental hair net or a delicate tiara. To channel the romantic vibe of the figure skaters on the ice, softly pull at the twists to take out some hair locks.

4) The cascading waterfall braided hairstyle

Waterfall braids evoke the ethereal beauty of figure skaters as they glide across the ice. Here are some steps to get this visually aesthetic hairstyle:

Section off a small hair portion near the temple and divide it into 2/3 identical sections.

Start braiding, and keep adding extra sections of hair into the braid.

Let the strands cascade down the side of head.

Complete the hairstyle with a hint of whimsical charm by spritzing texturizing spray.

5) The ornamental low ponytail

A modern take on the classic ponytail that is elevated with eye-catching hair adornments. Low ponytail is one of the popular figure skater-inspired hairstyles. Here's how to get the look:

Gather the hair into a dapper-looking, low ponytail

Fasten it with an elastic band, and around the base, wrap a small section of hair to cover the band.

Follow up by embellishing this hairdo with ornamental hair additions like jeweled pins, satin ribbons, or metallic hair cuffs for a chic touch.

Read more: 5 Best Olaplex haircare products to try in 2024

In 2024, sports enthusiasts can try any one of these 5 figure-skating-inspired hairstyles to raise the fashion quotient.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback