7 Best Royalcore decor ideas to add in the house

Whether inspired by the opulent aesthetic of Netflix’s The Crown or Bridgerton, the Royalcore decor trend permits homeowners to turn their personal spaces into the fairytale of their dreams. With #royalcore reaching nearly 680 million views on TikTok, the opulent aesthetic is going beyond fashion and entering the modern interior design scene.

Bringing into reality the dream of living as the royals do, this viral decor aesthetic embraces the opulent regency style, featuring whimsical print and pattern choices to striking palatial details and accents that scream over-the-top ornate luxury and royal.

For anyone who wants to embrace the lavish style and elegance of the royals in their interiors can look at Royalcore decor ideas for inspiration.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We may have missed out on a few things. Please share your thoughts in the comments.

What is Royalcore decor?

As its name implies, the Royalcore decor style focuses on royal characters and regal designs with touches of the Regency style or vintage European royalty era with the coziness of a grand house in the countryside. It is a romantic and nostalgic aesthetic, also known as “queen core” or “princess core,” reminiscent of lavish royal life.

With the minimalist interior decor trending in the past couple of years, Royalcore decor fills contemporary spaces with a maximalist yet niche style with its storm of opulence and feast for the eyes. Think of rich, vibrant colors, ornate patterns, glittering crystals, plenty of luxurious materials, and a combination of bold metal details.

7 Best Royalcore decor ideas for homes

For anyone who wants to recreate the look of lavish royal-based settings, we’ve curated seven of the best Royalcore decor ideas to make every space at home look and feel luxurious.

1) Floral patterns and heritage prints

One of the easiest and quickest ways to bring Royalcore into interior design is through prints and patterns. They can be seen in soft furnishings like curtains, bedding, and cushions, even upholstery. For example, small, ditsy floral patterns, or heritage patterns or prints like brocade, damask, and jacquard.

To embrace this Royalcore decor idea, one can think of brocade-upholstered chairs, maximalist wallpapers with dark floral prints, or pastel floral beddings that give a countryside estate aesthetic.

2) Luxe fabrics

Besides patterns, decadent fabrics are another decor of choice that can offer a luxurious layer into royalty-inspired spaces. These are often made of opulent materials like satins, silks, taffeta, velvets, lace, wool, and fur, often paired with intricate detailing and delicate or rich colors. Using these fabrics gives any room a Royalcore decor treatment without being over the top.

This home decor idea can be as simple as using a tablecloth with delicate lace trims and adding a couple of velvet-feel cushions on the couch or reupholstering sofas and armchairs with plush, opulent fabrics. Adding rich faux furs will also give that “lavished in luxury” aesthetic.

3) Gold accents

Another simple way to add a nod of Royalcore to the decor is through gold accents. After all, nothing screams royal and high status than the most opulent of all the metals in the interior.

For this Royalcore decor idea, think of a table lamp with a brushed gold base, custom gold hardware for the cabinet and drawer pulls or bathroom faucet, gold-accented fabrics or wallpaper, and other accessories like mirrors with finish on the wall or a gold-plated tray on the coffee table.

4) Rich jewel tones

Deep jewel tones like emerald, ruby, royal blue sapphire, and purple are great for vibrant bursts of color and creative drama in an otherwise neutral or subdued space. It can be an emerald or any jewel-toned statement wall or a more subtle way of using jewel tones by combining a royal blue couch with other Royalcore decor accents.

5) Vintage furniture pieces

Royalcore decorated homes are steeped in history, so it’s no surprise that furniture items are aesthetically closely tied to “times of the past.” Plus, vintage decor tends to be well-made with good quality materials, hence, they have stood the test of time, which adds a sense of refinement to their sophisticated and luxurious aesthetic.

To nail this Princess-core decor idea, embrace ornately detailed dark wooden furniture when decorating a home, from coffee tables and cabinets to chairs and mirrors. They will bring a grand yet livable energy into any room.

6) Ornate chandelier ceiling lights

Lighting fixtures are excellent home decor that are both functional and stylish. And if there is a staple style of lighting in parlance and stately homes, it would be ornate chandeliers glittering with crystal or glass accents. They are a hallmark of luxury, giving interiors a statement-making look, especially in living rooms and kitchens.

To embrace this Princess-core decor idea, pick a unique focal point with a chandelier ceiling light that matches the interior. It could be a traditional chandelier featuring crystal lights or a modern cluster chandelier light. Using dimmable LED light bulbs in the chandeliers will also play with light levels for different moods in addition to the sense of grandness that ornate chandeliers evoke in a space.

7) Victorian style curtains

Victorian style is as opulent as design goes, and Victorian-style curtains, in particular, are an elegantly decorated set that can bring luxury and grandeur to the room.

Think of layered lightweight muslin drapes in rich, darker colors and equally dark patterns and tassel tie-backs or fringe then hang in brass poles.

For anybody who wants to give their homes and personal spaces a makeover that is fit for a royal, embracing the Royalcore decor trend will bring the desired opulent transformation.

From simple use of patterns on wallpapers and cushions to picking statement antiquated pieces, these Royalcore decor ideas are perfect for adding some posh royal realness to any space.