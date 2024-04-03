6 Best SheGlam makeup products of 2024

Sheglam makeup products are ideal for those into vibrant hues that can make a bold and dramatic statement. They offer a range of products, from hydrating primers and to multichromatic eye pencils, a range of concealers and lip glosses to choose from. Sheglam is a forerunner in coming out with the latest trends in makeup.

Sheglam products claim to made from clean ingredients, and are devoid of parabens, alcohol and fragrance. They are also ethically made with vegan formulas. These products are budget-friendly and almost every Sheglam makeup product can be bought for under $10.00. It is therefore convenient to buy all one wants for one’s beauty regimen and to experiment with different looks.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favourite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

6 Best SheGlam makeup products for gorgeous looks

We have curated just a few of the Sheglam makeup products that will accentuate one's looks but there is a whole range of other products one can choose from.

1. Sheglam Color Bloom liquid blush

Sheglam Color Bloom liquid blush (Image via Sheglam)

This long-wearing gel cream offers a natural flush of color to the cheeks while promising to nourish them with added minerals. It has a lightweight formula and can be applied with its sponge tip applicator to give a matte finish. The highly pigmented blush is also waterproof and smudge-proof, and has a vegan and cruelty-free formula. It blends easily, is available in 11 shades and is very pocket-friendly as well.

Available on the official website: $5.99

2. Sheglam Complexion Pro long lasting breathable matte foundation

Sheglam Complexion Pro long lasting breathable matte foundation (Image via Sheglam)

This Sheglam makeup product has a clean formula. Its sweat-proof and waterproof formula is non-comedogenic and allows the skin to breathe. Its lightweight formula has a velvety, semi-matte finish and promises an airbrushed look. It offers full coverage and is both long-wearing and buildable. This product controls shine and minimizes the oil on the skin.

For a glowing finish, there are dewy finish foundations available as well. This vegan and cruelty-free foundation comes in 30 shades, ranging from Porcelain to Deep.

Available on the official website: $10.99

3. Sheglam Insta-cool hydration stick

Sheglam Insta-cool hydration stick (Image via Sheglam)

This Sheglam makeup product offers to deliver instant hydration as it is has rugosa flower water and fucus vesiculosus extract. Together they are supposed to get rid of puffiness and prepare a base on the skin for the rest of one’s makeup regimen.

This product is compact and travel-friendly and is good for countering in-flight dehydration. It claims to be a long-wearing and lightweight gel cream, with a sponge tip applicator to apply the highly pigmented matte color. It supposedly has a fresh and cooling effect with a fragrance.

Available on the official website: $4.99

4. Sheglam Glow Bloom liquid highlighter

Sheglam Glow Bloom liquid highlighter (Image via Sheglam)

This liquid highlighter promises a glowing and dewy finish to one’s skin. It has a buildable, hydrating and long-wearing formula that is lightweight. It offers a shimmery glow to the skin and is both waterproof and smudge-proof. This highlighter has a creamy texture that supposedly glides on effortlessly and gives a seamless look to the skin.

It promises to be easy to blend and has a vegan and cruelty-free formula. The product allows one to customize their look with its 3 shades, Vanilla Frost, Bellini Brunch and Tea Cake, from a subtle glow to a bold effect.

Available on the official website: $5.99

5. Sheglam Marrakesh obsessed palette

Sheglam Marrakesh obsessed palette (Image via Sheglam)

Explore the myriad colors of the Marrakesh desert with this palette of neutrals and luxury jewel tones. The pressed powder of these eyeshadows is supposed to glide onto the eyelids and not cake. They can be mixed and matched depending on the look one wants to go for and the occasion.

These eyeshadows include metallic, matte and shimmer finishes. This Sheglam makeup product is free from parabens, fragrance and alcohol. There are four options available in this palette.

Available on the official website: $9.49

6. Sheglam Chroma Zone multichrome gel liner

Sheglam Chroma Zone multichrome gel liner (Image via Sheglam)

The USP of this Sheglam makeup product is its innovative formula that is supposed to change the color of the gel liner depending on how the light falls on it. Its sweat-proof and waterproof formula prevents it from smudging or spreading. It offers to glide on smoothly without tugging the skin and last all day.

This monochromatic pencil liner is highly pigmented and shimmery, making it possibly ideal for special occasions. This gel liner is available in 3 options —Subliminal, Zenith and Vertigo.

Available on the official website: $4.99

Sheglam makeup products are known for ringing in new trends in makeup and trying them out will keep one ahead of the game. Sheglam makeup products have become a treasure in the beauty industry.