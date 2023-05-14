BTS ads: 3 best beauty commercials K-Pop stars have featured in 

BTS is undoubtedly one of the most popular K-pop bands of all time. Formed in 2010, the band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Initially, when they debuted in 2013, they created a buzz for their catchy tunes and powerful choreography. Within a few years, they managed to create a substantial local fanbase in South Korea.

But given their talent and potential, it was only a matter of time before they gained recognition internationally. In 2017, the Korean Wave was spreading across the globe and interest in Korean music and dramas grew in a big way. In terms of music, some artists in particular, such as Psy, BoA, and BTS had a big role to play. Since their music was catchy, in tune with the latest trends, and had meaningful lyrics, it wasn't long before they started amassing global fans.

Pretty soon, they started dominating music charts around the world. Now regarded as global icons, BTS has continued to release hit after hit, much to the delight of its ever-growing fanbase.

Their music is not the only reason the band has been able to make a mark. From the start, nothing has been handed to them and they have had to struggle to get to where they are today. They have shown through example that passion and hard work form the building blocks for success and fame. The members have also constantly voiced the importance of being humble, love for all, inner beauty, and being true to oneself.

These values coupled with their musical abilities have made companies take notice of them as great ambassadors for their products and services. The band has been the face of numerous major brands, including beauty products, over the years.

3 beauty commercials that prove that BTS are the kings of endorsements

1) Mediheal

In 2017, Korean skincare brand MEDIHEAL signed on BTS for an ad campaign. MEDIHEAL specializes in face masks made with cutting-edge formulas and ingredients. A lot of their products claim to be the first of their kind in the country.

The commercial featuring BTS is noteworthy because, unlike other beauty ads, the focus wasn't on looking good for others to take notice, it focused on inner love. It is a reminder to the audience that following good skincare rituals is a way to take care of oneself - a message completely in line with the philosophy that the band has.

2) VT Cosmetics

BTS started collaborating with the brand, VT Cosmetics in 2017. In 2019, they worked together with the brand and skilled perfume creator Frédéric Burtin to release a limited edition of perfumes called L’atelier des Subtils.

The commercial for the perfume collection was shot cinematically and allowed each member to capture the viewer's attention. The line of perfumes had six different scents and was crafted keeping in mind the personality and charm of each of the members.

The main scents that are highlighted in the collection are cotton, poudre, bois, vert, citrus, and musk.

3) Lotte Duty-Free

BTS have collaborated with Lotte Duty Free on multiple campaigns. Lotte Duty Free is a leader in travel retail and houses some of the biggest brands in the world. From makeup to perfumes, it offers a wide range of products.

In 2018, Lotte Duty Free released a video titled You're so beautiful starring all six members of BTS. The catchy tune and the powerful dance moves ensured that viewers were completely invested in the promotional video.

A big player in the global scene, it was definitely iconic for BTS to feature in the promotional Lotte Duty Free music video, which was specifically aimed at an international audience.

These three commercials are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to BTS collaborations. The band has appeared in many ads over the years including Hyundai, Samsung, Calvin Klein, and more.

In fact, in 2017, they were named honorary Tourism Ambassadors to the city of Seoul.

The band has proven through their endorsement deals with some of the biggest brands and companies that they have a substantial hold, not only in South Korea, but all over the world. And since they continue to rise in popularity, fans can expect more exciting collaborations in the future as well.

