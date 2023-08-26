California Pizza Kitchen fall 2023 line-up: Items, ingredients, and other details explored

California Pizza Kitchen, the popular casual dining brand, recently announced that it is reintroducing its Italian Chopped Salad in autumn 2023. However, that wasn't all as the brand also announced on August 23, 2023, that it will add four new items to the menu as well. These include the new Spicy Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad, Black & Bleu Pizza, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and Sparkling Mango Sangria.

While the new items and the Italian Chopped Salad are currently available in all participating stores, the price of the items is yet to be revealed by the brand. The autumn menu will be available in stores for a limited period of time but the last date for the same has yet to be announced.

California Pizza Kitchen specializes in California-style pizza and it is the same brand that invented and popularized the BBQ Chicken Pizza. The brand is also known for its unique pizzas that include the Thai Chicken pizza, Original BBQ Chicken pizza, and Jamaican Jerk Chicken pizza. California Pizza Kitchen also serves a variety of salads, pastas, sandwiches, soups, and desserts.

California Pizza Kitchen's fall 2023 line-up includes sandwiches, pizzas, sangrias, and more

California Pizza Kitchen's new Crispy Chicken Sandwich is available at all participating stores from this week on. The new chicken sandwich adds a California touch to its traditional menu favorite. It is extra crispy, hand-breaded, and packed high with fresh new items. Meanwhile, the brand's famed hot buffalo sauce is being used in a new hot Buffalo Chopped Salad.

The company's Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hargrove gave a press statement about the new lineup and how they were excited about the same. He said that they are committed to "consistently delivering" bold and new recipes that serve the "creative flavor of California" to guests across the country. He added that the new menu has both innovative new dishes for fall and the original recipe of the classic Italian Chopped Salad.

Hargrove noted that while they had experimented with an updated version of the salad recipe, their longtime loyal guests told them that they wanted the original recipe back. He added that though the brand does encourage "new and different," it was a "mistake" to update the item that had "such a passionate following."

"So whether you’re looking for something new or something tried-and-true, this new menu has it," Hargrove said.

As mentioned earlier, the classic Italian Chopped Salad is being reintroduced to the menu as well. This includes the salad that comes with julienned salami, roasted turkey breast, garbanzo beans, fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. All these are then tossed in a mustard herb vinaigrette dressing.

Customers who are interested can also check out California Pizza Kitchen's four new menu items:

1) Crispy Chicken Sandwich: It has a crispy chicken breast filet which is topped with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. The sandwich is served with crispy smashed potatoes on the side.

2) Spicy Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad: This salad features grilled chicken mixed in the brand's trademark buffalo sauce. It is coated in herb ranch dressing and served on top of crisp lettuce with carrots, cheese, celery, cilantro, and scallions. Customers can order the salad with crispy chicken as well.

3) Black & Bleu Pizza: The pizza is made with cheese crumbles, grilled carne asada, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic olive oil, and shaved red onions. It is then topped with cracked parsley and black pepper.

4) Sparkling Mango Sangria: The sangria is made with Milagro Silver Tequila and Coppola Pinot Grigio. It is blended with tropical flavors of pineapple, mango, and guava.

It is worth noting that while the autumn menu is only available for a limited time, no end date has been declared by the company yet. The items are currently available in participating stores. As mentioned earlier the brand hasn't officially declared the prices of these items either.