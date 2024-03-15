Chloë Grace Moretz shares her BTS journey to Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz, known for her acting prowess, recently appeared at the Louis Vuitton show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. The 27-year-old actress was wearing a black and white outfit with black boots and kept her makeup subtle, except for her bold lipstick. Her hair, which is cut in a short bob, was slicked back, which she described as not too aggressive but soft.

She shared the behind-the-scenes snippet with Vogue and was seen opening the door for the cameraman in a white robe with clips in her hair. Chloë Grace Moretz was getting ready for Nicolas Ghesquière's 10th anniversary Louis Vuitton show.

As the video progressed, the Carrie star shared that she got her hair cut into a bob adding that it had become a "fixation" for her. Beauty enthusiasts with short hair and a round face like Chloë's can recreate her look from the Louis Vuitton show at the Paris Fashion Week

Disclaimer: This article contains some of the writer's personal opinions.

Chloë Grace Moretz shares the vision behind her Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show look

Chloë Grace Moretz attended the Louis Vuitton show at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week. While speaking to Vogue about her look for the show, she said that for her hair, she wanted to do a pushback style. She added that she wanted it to look like someone had just run their hands through her hair, instead of it being very aggressive. For her makeup, the Greta actress went for a subtle look with a bold red lip, in the color Oxblood, which she said reminded her of Paris.

Chloë has previously spoken to Vogue Beauty Secrets about her skincare and what she does to prep her skin before applying makeup. She said that she uses biodegradable towels to clean her face before she applies makeup as she suffered from acne in the past. She then uses rice bran face powder to wash her face before using serum and essence, which she massages in using a face roller.

Before the makeup artists did her makeup for the Louis Vuitton show's BTS video, it wasn't shown in it. However, beauty enthusiasts can follow her skin prep before they go for a subtle dewy base makeup similar to hers.

Chloë Grace Moretz's hairstyle for the Louis Vuitton show is one that beauty enthusiasts with short hair or a bob can style their hair in. To have a soft slicked-back hairstyle, they will need to volumize the crown area and make waves using a hair straightener from their ends to their roots. Chloë Grace Moretz's hairstylist used a hair spray that gave her a wet slicked-back look that paired well with her ensemble.

For her makeup, the stylist used a nude-pink shade for the lids and mascara to volumize the lashes. She applied under-eye concealer to hide puffiness and dark circles. The makeup artist then used a light blush for Chloë's cheekbones followed by a tint of highlighter to accentuate her features. They kept her makeup soft and simple, except for her bold red lip.

Chloë's makeup artist Misha used the Violette_FR Petal Bouche Matte lipstick in the shade CERISE DÉSIR ($28) to give her the bold red lip the actress likened to Paris. The liquid lipstick features a deep shade of red which looks like a combination of red and burgundy, making it perfect for acing the bold red lip without having to mix shades.

Read More: When was S'ABLE Labs founded? Everything about Sabrina and Idris Elba's brand

Chloë Grace Moretz paired her black and white LV look with dainty gold hoops and black heels. Her styling and makeup for the event garnered a lot of positive traction and became an instant hit amongst beauty enthusiasts.