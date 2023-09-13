Dior’s new J’adore L’Or Perfume: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Dior's J'adore L'Or Perfume recently released a new edition to their perfume collection, which was created by famous French artist Francis Kurkdjian. The latest J'adore Perfume collection is especially known for its L'Or variant, and this new perfume comes in floral-scented notes. With the launch of this new version of J'adore Perfume, it has set next-level standards in the fragrance world. It's an innovation by Dior J'adore's 1999 version with a softer and warmer scent type.

The luxury brand's recent fragrance has set exceptional boundaries that contain orange blossoms, giving off an elegant and feminine vibe and solidifying it into a strong perfume. This new L'Or Perfume comes in a miniature version of Othoniel's signature monumental sculptures with golden and pearl bases. To make the sculpture, it took him two years to complete the project.

In an interview with Cosmetics Business the Director of Dior Fragrance Creation, Francis Kurkdijan said:

"I wanted to move from the aura of J'adore to the gold of J'adore. I wanted to give this floral signature accents of purity by exaggerating the contours of the flowers, to bring out all their nuances and define a new texture, like enveloping liquid gold."

This Dior perfume was released on 7 September 2023. While the perfume is available on the brand's official websites, it can also brought on Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Harrods, Macy's, and other beauty retailers for $170.

Dior's J'adore L'Or Perfume has a 3D model of the sculpture that is inspired by the shape of a rose to complement the fragrance

Founded on 16 December 1946, Christian Dior is a French luxury fashion house that is currently controlled and chaired by Bernard Arnault. During the creation process of the fragrance, Othoniel created the infamous golden sculpture for the perfume collection, which is now sold separately. The idea Othoniel received from creating this unique sculpture was with the help of Kurkdijan's L'Or Perfume, with whom he worked closely.

The entire formula was to make sure the sculpture and perfume bottle were codependent on each other. The complete ingredients of this perfume includes jasmine grandiflorum, orange blossoms, almonds, mangoes, and bananas to add a little fruity and floral quality to the perfume's smell.

In an interview with Town and Country magazine, Othoniel shared his experience of how the entire project took him around two years to creat. He further shared:

"This project is like a bottle on the sea, I don't know who it will touch, but I hope it will bring more people into the contemporary art world."

The sculpture of this perfume was intentionally made in such a way that the bottle and sculpture correlate with each other. As the glass bottle contains an amphora-like design, it's an easy way to support the amphora with the sculpture since it can't stay by itself it needs support. The sculpture works as a talisman, much like a magical object that protects and supports the bottle fully. As such, when the perfume bottle is picked up to apply, the sculpture is also chosen to be held along with it.

A remarkable addition to the fragrance world, Dior has recently released its L'Or perfume in collaboration with artist Francis Kurkdjian. Along with that, this year's edition also includes an exquisite golden and pearl sculpture by artist Othoniel that makes it a complementing perfume with a unique sensory experience. The J'adore L'Or Perfume, which is now available on all major beauty retailing websites, is a true masterpiece that captivates art and fragrance together in a spectacular way.