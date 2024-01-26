How to get rid of eyelid bumps? Causes, prevention, and treatment explored

Eyelid bumps are not dangerous, but they can be extremely annoying, painful, and unattractive. They can be red, white, or yellow and are of several types, such as styes, chalazia, xanthelasma, and milia. They don’t cause problems as a rule, but sometimes these eyelid bumps can be a symptom of a more serious problem.

These are caused by several reasons, which include infections, blocked glands around the eye, and underlying health conditions. In this feature, we will explore some of the causes, treatments, and prevention of the various types of eyelid bumps.

Eyelid bumps explored

Types of eyelid bumps

This is how to determine which eyelid bump one has.

A stye is almost identical to a blister or pimple and will usually be found on the outside of the eyelid. It is red in color and rather painful.

Chalazion develops on the lower lid, either half way up or behind the eyelashes. These are more likely to be found on the upper lid. Although it resembles a stye greatly, it is larger and can attain the dimensions of a pea. They also tend to recur.

Xanthelasma are yellow collections of plaque located near the nose and under the skin.

Milia are small, white cysts that appear most often in children and are also known as milk spots or oil seeds.

Styes

Stye over the eyelid (image via Freepik)

About 90 to 95 percent of styes result from infections caused by the bacterial strain known as Staphylococcus aureus. These are contagious eyelid nodules that are red in appearance and very painful when touched. Edema occurs when the fluid is entrapped within the skin and pus accumulates in the bump, leading to swelling. Styes cause irritation and itchiness in the eye. The eyelid may develop encrustation around the periphery. Sometimes, the entire eyelid may get swollen, and one may become more sensitive to light.

Treatment

A warm compress prevents a stye from worsening. It is most often self-treatable, but if it becomes so painful and swollen as to affect vision, then a doctor should be seen. Erythromycin antibiotic ointment may be prescribed for application twice daily by doctors.

Chalazion

Among eyelid bumps, chalazion is very common. It appears almost the same as a stye but is not contagious like one. It is red in color and painful for a few days before becoming a painless lump. Chalazia may be either deep or superficial, resulting from a blockage and supuration of the oil glands in the eye. A deep type of chalazia is due to inflammation in the tarsal meibomian gland, while its superficial counterpart results from inflammation involving the Zeis glands. Sometimes, if it’s large, it may press on the eye, causing blurring of vision and watering of the eyes.

Treatment

A chalazion, too, can be treated at home with a warm compress and by cleaning the eyelids regularly. A doctor should be consulted if vision is blurred, the eyes become redder and sore, and the inflammation and swelling spread.

Xanthelasma

Xanthelasma (image via ochydrationstation /Instagram)

Xanthelasmas are yellow subcutaneous plaque papules of the eyelid that feel like soft lumps. They cause no symptoms or complications, though they are usually removed for cosmetic purposes. Hyperlipidemia, diabetes, and thyroid dysfunction are major causes of xanthelasma.

Secondly, genetics and other indirect causes, such as obesity or pregnancy, can lead to fatty deposits on the eyelids. Xanthelasmas also develops in people who have skin conditions like dermatosis, erythroderma, and contact dermatitis.

Treatment

To prevent its recurrence and ensure it is removed, a doctor will treat it with either trichloroacetic acid, laser ablation, or surgery.

Milia

Yellowish bumps called milia (image via illumelaser /Instagram)

Milia are characterized by a white bump or small keratin cyst-like bumps on the eyelids. These granulomas are created through the entrapment of keratin below the skin caused by injury or specific medical conditions.

Treatment

The good thing is that milia are not harmful and do not necessarily need treatment since they vanish on their own. Treatment is only required if the bumps impact vision, in which case a doctor can remove them surgically.

Other treatments for eyelid bumps

Apply a warm compress with clean hands and a clean washcloth or cotton ball.

Wash the eyelids regularly with water.

An antibiotic ointment or eye drops are quite effective. Sometimes, if the infection spreads, oral antibiotics may be required for eyelid bumps.

Avoid touching the area too much.

Avoid using contact lenses or eye makeup until it has healed.

Never squeeze or pop an eyelid bump, as it may increase the severity of the problem.

Massage the swollen area very gently, as that helps to drain the clogged gland.

Exfoliating treatments like salicylic acid help with milia as they help remove dead cells, though milia usually go away on their own.

With xanthelasma, cholesterol levels should be checked and can be followed up with dietary changes and statin medication. This shrinks xanthelasma, but a doctor may have to remove eyelid bumps by freezing or cutting them, or by using a chemical or laser.

Preventing eyelid bumps

Cleaning the eyes regularly prevents their formation. This would include frequent washing of the face and the removal of eye makeup before going to sleep.

Always wash your hands before touching the eyes, and also use separate towels. Disinfect your contact lenses regularly.

Prevention of xanthelasma is possible through treating the associated causes, such as high cholesterol levels.

Milia can be greatly reduced by avoiding heavy creams, regularly applying sunscreen to the skin, and exfoliating dead cells.

Eyelid bumps are not dangerous but can result in irritation and inconvenience. Some measures have been proposed to prevent them from happening. Their treatment is quite easy, requiring a few home remedies; however, in some other cases, a doctor has to be consulted. They may use topical creams or simple surgical procedures to safely remove it, and your eyelids should be as good as new in no time.