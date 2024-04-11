4 makeup products used by athletes for sweat-proof and long-lasting results

Sweat-proof and long-lasting makeup products are specifically designed to withstand the severities of exercise and remain in place. Athletes’ intense physical activity causes too much sweat, so it is important for them to always use products that won't run off the skin.

Many female athletes have been noticed to wear makeup during their live performances. For example, Natalie Vie, a professional fencer, mentioned during an interview with Refinery29 that she wears sweat-proof makeup products during her performances.

Let's look at some top sweat-proof and long-lasting cosmetics used by athletes.

4 Best sweat-proof and long-lasting makeup products used by athletes

Currently, many cosmetics brands offer a wide range of sweat-proof and long-lasting makeup products, especially for athletes. Here are some of them:

Pacifica Aquarian Gaze Water-Resistant Long Lash Mineral Mascara

Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Liner Pencil-Baby's Got Black

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye

It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

1) Pacifica Aquarian Gaze Water-Resistant Long Lash Mineral Mascara

The Pacifica Aquarian Gaze Water-Resistant Long Lash Mineral Mascara is supposedly water-resistant, sweat-proof, and long-lasting mascara. The mascara is available in two shades, Abyss (black) and Deep (blue).

It features a molded vegan lengthening brush that supposedly separates and lengthens lashes. This makeup product is formulated with Coconut Oil, Vitamin B, and Kelp extract that promises to hydrate the lashes.

Natalie Vie also vouched for this product by stating,

“I can wear this the day of a competition and know that it will last while I'm sweating under my uniform.”

The Pacifica Aquarian Gaze Water-Resistant Long Lash Mineral Mascara is available for $14 on the brand’s official website.

2) Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Liner Pencil — Baby's Got Black

The Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Liner Pencil in Baby's Got Black is a sweat-proof and long-lasting eyeliner pencil which could make it a good option for athletes. This makeup product offers a rich, hyper-pigmented color and promises a smooth and creamy application.

Natalie Vie also uses this product and said,

“This black, long-wear eyeliner is actually the most natural-looking eyeliner that I have ever used. It's a little less of an intense black than others, so it still gives me the natural look that I want when I’m competing.”

The Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Liner Pencil in Baby's Got Black is available for $1.29 on the brand’s website.

3) It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer

The It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer is a sweat-proof, anti-aging, full-coverage concealer that supposedly targets dark circles, age spots, and redness. Sarah Thomas, the famous professional boxer, uses this makeup product. It is dermatologically tested and promises a 24-hour full coverage.

The makeup product is formulated with proprietary Expression Proof Technology, peptides, and vitamins. This product claims to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. It is available for $29 on the official websites of It Cosmetics.

4) It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ is a multi-purpose product that can act as a full-coverage foundation, anti-aging serum, as well as mineral sunscreen. It is a color-correcting cream that has broad-spectrum sun protection with SPF 50+. Sarah Thomas also uses this product and said in the Refinery29 article,

“This product has lasted me during long runs, training sessions, and modeling shoots. But the SPF is why I have worked it into my core group of cosmetics.”

This product is formulated with ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid for hydration and moisturization. It retails for $47 on the official website of It Cosmetics.

These are some of the best makeup products used by athletes for sweat-proof and long-lasting results. Try them now!