Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy and more 

Milwaukee Metal Fest is set to take place from May 26 to May 28 at Milwaukee's The Rave/Eagles Club. The three-day festival is returning after 16 years since it last took place in 2007. The headliners announced for the festival feature legends, including Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Suicidal Tendencies.

One of the bands that frequently performed at the festival was Hatebreed, whose frontman, Jamey Jasta, said last summer that he had acquired the festival's rights from Koshick and would be in charge of curating the resurrected event.

Hatebreed frontman Jamy Jasta, in a statement, said:

"The infamous Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to. Memorial Day Weekend 2023 (May 26, 27, and 28) — it returns with a stacked line up and a new lease on life. I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee.”

Sanguisugabogg @sanguisugabogg We’re very excited to be playing the return of Milwaukee Metal Fest! Pre order for tickets info coming tomorrow so be on the lookout! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… We’re very excited to be playing the return of Milwaukee Metal Fest! Pre order for tickets info coming tomorrow so be on the lookout! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FQyA6CAgQy

He further added, noting:

"I'm so grateful for [booking agent] Tim Borror and the Sound Talent Crew; and Leslie, Joe and everyone at The Rave/Eagles for helping us put this event together. Milwaukee Metal Fest is back! See you in Wisconsin this May!"

Borror further added, noting:

"Milwaukee Metal Fest was such a huge part of the metal culture back in the day, and it really helped a lot of bands. It was always at The Rave and the combo is iconic. Working with Jamey, the great people at The Rave and all the bands to bring it back in 2023 is fucking incredible. This is going to be a great event, don't miss it!"

Tickets for the Milwaukee Metal festival are priced from $122

Tickets for the festival will be available from January 31 at 10.00 am CST with the code MMF23.

3-day passes for the Milwaukee Metal fest are priced between $328 and $388

2-day passes for the Milwaukee Metal fest are priced at $218

Single-day fest tickets are priced between $122 and $250

Dr. Death Metal @TheUnshored This looks fun, plus I saw Anthrax play Milwaukee Metal Fest like 25 years ago!



So I guess see yous in Milwaukee? This looks fun, plus I saw Anthrax play Milwaukee Metal Fest like 25 years ago!So I guess see yous in Milwaukee? https://t.co/Qla2ChaO3b

Napalm Death

Dark Angel

The Black Dahlia Murder

Obituary

Shadows Fall

Corrosion of Conformity

Fear Factory

After the Burial

The Halo Effect

Dying Fetus

Immolation

Crowbar

Vio-Lence

Goatwhore

Jungle Rot

Misery Index

Broken Hope

The Rave / Eagles Club @therave



The Rave's pre-sale starts this Wednesday at 10AM // Public on-sale begins this Friday at 10AM » JUST ANNOUNCED! The legendary Milwaukee Metal Fest returns to The Rave / Eagles Club on May 26th, 27th, and 28th! 🤘The Rave's pre-sale starts this Wednesday at 10AM // Public on-sale begins this Friday at 10AM » therave.com/metalfest JUST ANNOUNCED! The legendary Milwaukee Metal Fest returns to The Rave / Eagles Club on May 26th, 27th, and 28th! 🤘💀The Rave's pre-sale starts this Wednesday at 10AM // Public on-sale begins this Friday at 10AM » therave.com/metalfest https://t.co/P5WarhXPCR

Terror

Macabre

Gatecreeper

Sanguisugabogg

Frozen Soul

Defeated Sanity

Dying Wish

Khemmis

Undeath

Blood Incantation

Imperial Triumphant

Impaler

Fuming Mouth

Ingrown

HATH

Repentance

Casket Robbery

Disinter

Thrown Into Exhile

Toxic Ruin

As per Loudwire, the Milwaukee Metal Fest was started by Jack Koshick and was held every year from 1987 through 2004. The next iteration of the festival took place in 2007, after which the festival was not organized.

More about the headliners

Among the headliners are American heavy metallers Lamb of God, whose recent work includes their eleventh album Omen, which was released in 2022. The album featured eleven tracks, including Nevermore, Vanishing, and Grayscale, among others.

Last year in October, the band's vocalist Randy Blythe told Heavy Consequence:

“I had zero plans on writing a new record. That record came out in June of 2020. It is now September 2022. Probably, theoretically, we’d still be touring on [the self-titled album]. None of that happened, so … my guitar player Mark [Morton] loves going into the studio, unlike me (laughs), so I guess it was time to do another record.”

Lamb of God is separately slated to go on an extensive tour with Pantera this year in May. Also among the headliners are Anthrax, who are currently on their North American tour. The band dedicated their 2023 album to Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show.

Rhythm guitarist and co-founder of the band, Ian, had noted that the new LP would represent the time the band members spent creating the new project during the pandemic.

Poll : 0 votes