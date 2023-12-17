New Year 2023: How to apply glitter eye makeup to achieve party glam

Glitter eye makeup serves as the perfect enchanting accessory to elevate the New Year's Eve look with a dash of magic and style. As the clock ticks down to the momentous transition, the twinkling allure of glitter eyes adds a festive and celebratory dimension to the overall appearance.

Beyond its cosmetic allure, the sparkle in the eyes mirrors the anticipation and excitement of stepping into a new chapter. Whether one goes for bright, vivid colors or the classic elegance of gold and silver, glitter eye makeup catches the spirit of the celebrations and makes the eyes an alluring focal point.

It's a visual celebration that mirrors the joy and optimism associated with the fresh start that the New Year brings. So, embrace the glitter, embrace the magic, and step into the New Year with eyes that not only sparkle but tell a story of hope and excitement for the journey ahead.

How to apply glitter eye makeup to achieve party glam?

Here are the steps to achieve a stunning glitter eye makeup look that will leave one feeling glamorous and ready to dance the night away.

Step 1: Prep and prime

Before diving into the glitter, it's essential to prepare the eyelids to ensure smooth application and long-lasting results. Start by applying an eyeshadow primer to create a base that will help the glitter adhere and stay in place throughout the night.

Step 2: Choose the glitter

There are various types of glitter available, ranging from loose pigments to pressed glitter and glitter gels. Choose a product that suits your preferences and comfort level. Loose glitters provide a more intense look, while pressed glitters and gels are easier to control and work with.

Step 3: Select the color palette

Consider the overall theme of the New Year's Eve outfit and the colors that complement it. While traditional gold and silver are always classy, for a truly eye-catching style, don't be scared to play around with vibrant colors like deep burgundy, sapphire blue, or emerald green.

Step 4: Create a base with eyeshadow

Start by applying a neutral eyeshadow as a base to the eyelids. This will provide a smooth canvas for the glitter and help blend the colors seamlessly. Choose matte shades that complement the chosen glitter colors.

Step 5: Apply glitter adhesive

To ensure the glitter adheres properly, use a glitter adhesive or a sticky eyeshadow base. Apply a thin layer across the eyelids, focusing on the areas where one wants the glitter to pop.

Step 6: Layer on the glitter

Using a flat eyeshadow brush or the fingertip, gently pat the glitter onto the eyelids. Start with a small amount and build up the intensity gradually to achieve the desired look. Take time and be patient, as precision is key when working with glitter.

Step 7: Blend and define

To avoid harsh lines and create a seamless transition between colors, use a clean blending brush to soften the edges. One can also define the crease with a darker eyeshadow for added depth and dimension.

Step 8: Highlight the inner corner

Brighten up the eyes by adding a touch of glitter or shimmery eyeshadow to the inner corners. This will create an eye-catching effect and make the eyes appear larger and more awake.

Step 9: Complete the look

Finish the glitter eye makeup by applying your favorite eyeliner and mascara. Consider adding false lashes for an extra touch of drama, enhancing the overall glamour of the New Year's Eve look.

With these steps, one is ready to shine bright and welcome the New Year in style. Glitter eye makeup adds a touch of magic to any celebration, and with the right techniques, one can achieve a dazzling look that will leave a lasting impression. Whether one is attending a glamorous party or counting down at home, let the eyes sparkle and make a statement as one welcomes 2023 with open arms.