"Barbie in real life": Fans swoon over Angel Reese as she poses for Vogue to announce her entry in WNBA Draft

On April 3, 2024, Angel Reese announced her entry to the WNBA Draft via Vogue. The announcement was made just after two days of the N.C.A.A women's tournament where her team L.S.U lost to Iowa.

Over a Zoom call, she informed Vogue about her next course of action from her Baton Rogue, Louisiana, flat. The media house published her announcement with some of her photoshoots, stating that she has played the final game for L.S.U on Monday against Iowa.

In the series of pictures, Angel Reese posed on a basketball court with a ball and a crown.

In the interview, Angel Reese told Vogue,

"Of course, I like to do everything big. I didn’t want anything to be basic. I’ve done everything I wanted to in college. I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

The 6'3" athlete posted some of the snaps from the shoot and fans took no time to share their remarks.

A fan named @mkwill12 commented on her Instagram post,

With the announcement, most of her fans commented that they were so happy and proud of her. While some of her followers called her a doll, some did not forget to mention her as the queen.

Fans congratulated Reese on her announcement to join the W.N.B.A draft ( Image via @angelreese10/ Instagram)

In 2022, Serena Williams chose Vogue to announce her retirement. Angel followed the same and the photoshoot brought a touch of glamour. The New York Times assumed the athlete's inclination towards modeling.

Angel Reese embraced Christian Louboutin shoes for her latest Vogue photoshoot

The official Instagram page of Vogue posted a short clip of Angel Reese where she announced her entry to the WNBA Draft.

In another post, a carousel of her photos was uploaded. With her coiled hair, Ms. Reese wore a co-ord set in black print. The top was designed with a white collar and full sleeves, complemented by matching shorts.

In the series of photos, Angel was spotted with a long jersey, styled in asymmetric hem. It highlighted punk style with its grey color and block typefaces of red and sky blue. The athlete paired it with wide-legged pants in a matching shade. She posed with white sneakers and a basketball.

In another photo, Angel Reese was spotted with a crown in a black body-hugging top. The slender sleeves were complimented by a skirt, having an intricated design with yellow rope-like materials.

In another picture, she further showcased her glamorous look with a multi-colored knitted dress. The sleeveless dress was green, orange-red black, and yellow, which was rounded off with a Christian Louboutin strappy heel.

The 21-year-old athlete mentioned that she wanted to start again from scratch in the W.N.B.A draft where she would join the grown-up women. According to her, this new journey would be a little difficult for her and she never wanted an easy life.

