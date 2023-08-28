Florida contaminated gas stations list explored as Tropical Storm Idalia looms

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has issued a warning to consumers about the widespread fuel contamination ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia. Though the problem occurred at the Port of Tampa, it may impact several stations in and around Southwest Florida.

As per the federal agency's warning issued this Sunday, August 28, the contamination problem was caused by a human error on CITGO's end at the Port of Tampa. Consumers in and around Southwest Florida with fuel purchases after 10 pm on Saturday, August 26, are most likely to have received fuel (gasoline) that may have been contaminated with diesel fuel.

A human error on CITGO's end at Port of Tampa may have resulted in widespread fuel contamination (Image via Iryna Melnyk / Getty Images / iStockphoto)

While there have been no known reports of ill effects or incidents linked to the contaminated fuel problem, consumers are advised to be wary of the problem. Using contaminated diesel or gasoline fuel not only causes engine damage but could also make one's vehicle inoperable.

All fuel stations feared to be impacted by the fuel contamination problem have already been advised against selling gas to consumers until the contaminated gasoline fuel has been successfully replaced. For those wondering, CITGO sells gasoline to several unbranded and branded fuel stations, including 7-Eleven, BJs, AL Prime, and Palmers Easy Stop, among others.

So far, 29 gasoline stations is believed to have been affected by the CITGO fuel-contamination problem in Florida

Floridians are currently being warned about a CITGO fuel contamination problem that is known to have affected fuel stations in and around Southwest Florida. As per the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), the fuel contamination was the result of human error, where the workers mistakenly filled diesel in regular gasoline tanks.

While there have been no reports of incidents related to the problem, the contaminated fuel is feared to have affected consumers in and around Southwest Florida with fuel purchases after 10 pm on Saturday. People who may have purchased the contaminated fuel just for regular usage or in preparation for the looming Tropical Storm Idalia are informed that it may cause their generators or vehicles to not operate properly.

Consumers who received the contaminated fuel can file a complaint with CITGO (Image via Tim Boyle / Getty Images)

Consumers can check the list of the CITGO-identified stations that are feared to be affected by the fuel-contamination problem:

Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota 7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers 7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland 7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral 7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral 7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte 7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City 7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral 7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson 7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville Big Dan's Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs 7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday 7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla 2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa

It is to be noted that the list may be subject to further updation as CITGO gets information about other affected stations. Currently, the establishment is engaged in getting the contaminated fuel removed from all affected stations.

CITGO advised consumers who may have received the contaminated gasoline fuel to file a claim at the earliest through the 'CITGO Good Gas Guarantee program' on their website (https://www.citgo.com). Consumers can also file a complaint with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) by visiting fdacs.gov or calling at 1-800-HELP-FLA.