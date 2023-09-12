GOT7 BamBam's look for Mind Bridge Korea's latest campaign wins the internet: "He looks so fine"

GOT7's BamBam recently featured in the latest campaign by the fashion brand Mind Bridge Korea, lending his stunning visuals to its Everyday on my MIND campaign. The rapper-singer rocked pieces from Mind Bridge Youth's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection, which offers comfortable yet trendy pieces for the 'MZ generation'.

On August 28, 2023, the K-pop idol's agency (ABYSS Company) announced that the GOT7 member had been selected as the ambassador for Mind Bridge's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection. As its ambassador, the Thai singer penned down his first impression of Mind Bridge Korea into a song called Pick It, which was released on September 11, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Netizens absolutely loved BamBam's look for the campaign pictorial, noting that he looked gorgeous in the comfortable yet chic pieces from the Fall-Winter 2023 Collection. Moreover, the ensembles were casual yet trendy, with several pieces perfectly fitting for the ongoing 'quiet luxury' trend.

The pictures were shot against a cityscape to emphasize the urban silhouette the outfits borrowed as their foundation, with the K-pop sensation exuding a calm aura that is fitting for the fall collection. Fans swooned over his visuals and impeccable fashion sense, which is known to be one of the best in the K-entertainment industry. The GOT7 member's stunning visuals further elevated the 'quiet luxury' look, best showcasing the Mind Bridge Youth range for Fall 2023.

GOT7 BamBam looked gorgeous in subtle makeup look and fluffy hairdo for Mind Bridge Korea's campaign

Expand Tweet

Although BamBam's fashion choices were gorgeous, the looks were further elevated due to his beauty choices, as he opted for a minimal hair and makeup look to not take away from the outfits.

The GOT7 member incorporated soft waves throughout the length of his hair, which added immense volume and texture, making the hairstyle more youthful and fluffy. Along with that, he parted his hair down the middle, styling his face-framing fringes to curl outwards and away from his face for a curtain fringe effect.

For some of the pictures, he opted for a lightly tousled-up hairdo instead, which made the looks more casual and lived-in to fit the comfortable yet chic feel he was going with for the campaign pictorial.

BamBam went with a flawless, dewy base for his makeup look, which lent a stunning glow to his skin. He defined his sharp eyes by lining his waterline and incorporating a light brown eyeshadow around his eyes. For his lips, he opted for a light berry-toned hue for some of the looks and a rosy pink shade for the rest, which helped define his beautiful lips and added some color to his makeup look.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

Fans couldn't help but gush over the singer's stunning visuals, with several of them exclaiming that he was the perfect ambassador for the Youth range, as the ensembles further highlighted his natural beauty.

Netizens went on to note that he looked "cool" in the campaign pictorial, rocking pieces that would be perfectly fitting for the 'quiet luxury' trend that is currently making waves in the South Korean fashion industry.

While GOT7's BamBam represents the Youth line, K-drama star Jung Hae-in will be leading the campaign for the Smart line and Korean actress Cho Bo-ah will be modeling for the Womenswear collection. Mind Bridge Korea's Fall-Winter 2023 campaign is set to be a star-studded affair, bringing together some of the biggest names in the K-entertainment industry.