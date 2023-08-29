Jack in the Box Fan Favs Box: Varieties, price, and other details revealed

Jack in the Box is a fast-food restaurant chain in America, founded by Robert O. Peterson on February 21, 1951, in California. The brand is currently making headlines due to its latest offer. On August 26, the company announced its Jack's Fan Favs Box, a variety box that features different sides.

The box is currently available at participating retailers around the country. However, despite the fact that they are only available for a limited time, the company has not stated when the boxes will be phased out.

As per TrendHunter, the product is priced at $10.

Churros, fries, and more: Everything inside the latest Fan Favs Box introduced by Jack in the Box

The new item box from the company looks delicious

Jack in the Box, the American fast-food restaurant franchise started its $10 Fan Favs boxes in November 2022. The box also made a return earlier this year, in April. However, both times, the delicacies inside the box were different.

This time, the brand has included the following items in its Fan Favs box:

- Mini Churros: Small churros with cinnamon-sugar filling and cinnamon-sugar dusting. This one is available for $2.69.

- Medium Curly Fries: These are seasoned curly fries and are available for $3.59.

- Breaded and fried jalapenos: This item comes stuffed with melted cheese and is usually available for $3.69 for a three-piece order.

- Tiny Tacos: This item features bite-sized micro tacos stuffed with taco-seasoned beef, which typically starts from $4.

- Three dipping sauces: Finally, the three dipping sauces included in the box are lime, creamy avocado, and buttermilk ranch. However, the price of this item hasn't been confirmed yet.

Other offers from the brand

The brand is offering another important deal

Furthermore, on April 19, the brand launched another offer that features Mozzarella Sticks and a Mini Munchies Variety Pack. This one comes with thirteen Tiny Tacos, six Mozzarella Sticks, a large order of Seasoned Curly Fries, Creamy Avocado Lime Dip, and one cup of Marinara Sauce.

Meanwhile, for $3.50, the brand is selling a 4-piece order of Mozzarella Sticks as a standalone side, along with marinara sauce to dip. Mozzarella Sticks are made with mozzarella cheese that has been covered in Italian seasonings. They are also deep-fried until golden brown and crunchy.

In addition, for $3.50, the Mini Munchies Variety Pack includes two Mozzarella Sticks, the customers’ choice of three Curly Fries or Onion Rings, and a cup of marinara sauce on the side.

However, it's still ambiguous whether or not this offer is still going on, as it was only available for a limited time.

More details about Jack in the Box

The company is famous for its fried items

While Jack in the Box's burgers continues to be their best-selling menu item, they also offer a distinct product line in comparison with their competitors. Some of their best-selling burgers are the Sourdough Jack and Jumbo Jack. Nevertheless, they are well-known for their tacos and 24-hour breakfast buffet.

Aside from hamburgers, tacos are Jack in the Box's most popular product. They have marketed it since the company's launch in the 1950s. Furthermore, they are currently one of India's fastest-growing businesses.

They deliver authentic, healthy, sanitary, and flavorful street foods and quick eats. Their team includes experts in the fields of Consumer Retail, Food & Beverage, and Marketing & Branding.

Breakfast burritos, sausages, egg rolls, and other foods are available in addition to tacos. New cuisines, such as the deli-style pannidos and the Philly cheesesteak are introduced every three to four months.

Potato wedges, chicken combos, burger combos, breakfast combos with bacon and sausage, fries, tacos, and sides are some of the popular products of the company.