KFC’s $20 Fill Up Box meal deal: Items, availability, and other details revealed

This summer, KFC is offering something special by incorporating an additional item for fans of fried chicken. The company recently became well-known for introducing Hot & Spicy Nuggets, a dish that is intended to spice up the regular Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets.

Now, the company has returned with yet another intriguing offer. According to a press release that was made public on August 14, 2023, the brand is providing a $20 Fill-Up Box and a limited-time offer on its nuggets. The box was initially launched on June 30.

The firm has introduced this budget-friendly meal as a cost-effective method to feed an entire family or a small group. It is an ongoing offer and the end date for the same hasn’t been declared yet.

KFC’s $20 Fill Up Box meal comes with 12 pieces of chicken nuggets

Interested customers will be able to buy this KFC $20 Fill-Up Box only at participating locations for a short period of time. Additionally, this deal is not accessible through any third-party ordering websites or applications, like food delivery services.

The $20 Fill-Up Box meal box from the fried chicken chain includes 4 biscuits, 2 sides of Secret Recipe Fries, 4 pieces of bone-in chicken, and 12 pieces of the brand's new Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets.

To make the meal package ideal for families, groups of four, or small groups of friends, it also includes the customer's choice of four dining sauces. Due to the quantity of food provided and the affordable price, it is also excellent for dayouts and other forms of hangouts.

The meal box, as per the official press release, is:

“A one-stop meal solution for families with something for everyone, at an affordable price”.

Addressing the deal, KFC U.S.'s CMO, Nick Chavez, stated in the same press release:

"Pizza night can get boring and a bit...cheesy, so this back-to-school season swap the pizza box and make it a chicken night with the KFC $20 Fill Up Box. As a father of four, I know how hectic this time of year can be, and the $20 Fill Up Box makes mealtime simple”.

Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, a football icon, and his family have also teamed up with KFC to show how much fun it can be to switch family pizza night to a Kentucky Fried Chicken night in honor of the new $20 Fill-Up Box.

In addition to this, the company is also selling a 10-piece order of chicken nuggets for just $5.

More details about the company and its products

Fried chicken is the specialty of KFC Corporation, which is an American fast-food restaurant business with its headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. As of December 2019, the franchise has over 22K outlets worldwide in over 100 countries.

It is known for its burgers, chicken popcorn, fried chicken, and french fries. It has also increased the variety of chicken alternatives available on its menu by offering things like chicken biryani and pizza, as well as sides like desserts, and soft drinks, which are traditionally provided by PepsiCo.

The business expanded its market by making burgers, particularly chicken burgers, popular in the fast-food industry. Burgers are its most well-loved and well-known menu item.

For consumers who prefer non-vegetarian options as well as vegetarian options, the business provides a wide range of selections. As a result, a family lunch consisting of medium popcorn, three chicken Zingers, medium fries, and one 500ml soft drink can comfortably feed three people.