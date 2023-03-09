Logic The College Park Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Rapper Logic has confirmed his schedule for the upcoming The College Park Tour. On March 7, the rapper shared details about his US tour, which is in support of his latest album, College Park.

Those hoping for early access to the tickets can sign up for the Citi card presale, which started on March 7, at 12 pm local time, and will be concluding on March 12, at 10 pm local time. The General Onsale will also begin on March 10 on the official website of Live Nation.

Juicy J is set to be a special guest on The College Park tour.

Logic’s BobbyBoy Records signees C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will be the opening acts of all shows for the tour.

Logic's The College Park Tour 2023: A full list of dates and venues

The tour will see Logic perform on 23 dates, starting May 25 at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin.

He will then have shows in several cities, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, and New Orleans. The tour will wrap up on June 30 at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theater.

Here is a complete list of the dates and venues for Logic’s The College Park Tour.

May 25 — Madison, Wisconsin — The Sylvee

May 27 — Chicago, Illinois — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 28 — Detroit, Michigan — Fox Theatre

May 31 — Akron, Ohio — Akron Civic Center

June 2 — Boston, Massachusetts — MGM Music Hall

June 3 — Bridgeport, Connecticut. –Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

June 4 — New York, N.Y. — Hammerstein Ballroom

June 7 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — The Met

June 8 — Washington, DC — Echostage

June 10 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Skyla Credit Union Amp

June 11 — Jacksonville, Florida. — Daily’s Place

June 12 — New Orleans, Louisiana. — Fillmore

June 14 — Houston, Texas — 713 Music Hall

June 15 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

June 16 — Dallas, Texas — South Side Ballroom

June 19 — Denver, Colorado — Fillmore Auditorium

June 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Union Event Center

June 22 — Seattle, Washington — WAMU Theater

June 23 — Portland, Oregan — RV Inn Resorts Amp

June 25 — San Francisco, California — The Masonic

June 28 — Los Angeles, California — YouTube Theater

June 29 — San Diego, California — Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 30 — Phoenix, Arizona — Arizona Financial Theatre

Logic released College Park in February and announced his tour next month. Fans are also anticipating that the upcoming tour might bring some featured artists.

Stay tuned to the artist's social media handles for news about the extension of the trek.

Who is Logic?

Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, known professionally as Logic, is an American rapper and record producer. The artist has published eight studio albums and received two Grammy Award nominations so far.

The artist started his music career in 2010 with the debut mixtape Young, Broke & Infamous. Logic was first renowned for his Young Sinatra mixtape series. Its third iteration, Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever, which was released in 2013, was a massive hit and helped him secure a recording contract with Def Jam Recordings.

The artist published the novel Supermarket in 2019, which was accompanied by a track of the same name. The novel became a New York Times Best Seller, but he received overall mixed to negative critical reviews for both works. He published his memoir This Bright Future in 2021.

