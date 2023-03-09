Logic The College Park Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Rapper Logic has confirmed his schedule for the upcoming The College Park Tour. On March 7, the rapper shared details about his US tour, which is in support of his latest album, College Park.
Those hoping for early access to the tickets can sign up for the Citi card presale, which started on March 7, at 12 pm local time, and will be concluding on March 12, at 10 pm local time. The General Onsale will also begin on March 10 on the official website of Live Nation.
Juicy J is set to be a special guest on The College Park tour.
Logic’s BobbyBoy Records signees C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will be the opening acts of all shows for the tour.
Logic's The College Park Tour 2023: A full list of dates and venues
The tour will see Logic perform on 23 dates, starting May 25 at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin.
He will then have shows in several cities, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, and New Orleans. The tour will wrap up on June 30 at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theater.
Here is a complete list of the dates and venues for Logic’s The College Park Tour.
May 25 — Madison, Wisconsin — The Sylvee
May 27 — Chicago, Illinois — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
May 28 — Detroit, Michigan — Fox Theatre
May 31 — Akron, Ohio — Akron Civic Center
June 2 — Boston, Massachusetts — MGM Music Hall
June 3 — Bridgeport, Connecticut. –Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
June 4 — New York, N.Y. — Hammerstein Ballroom
June 7 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — The Met
June 8 — Washington, DC — Echostage
June 10 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Skyla Credit Union Amp
June 11 — Jacksonville, Florida. — Daily’s Place
June 12 — New Orleans, Louisiana. — Fillmore
June 14 — Houston, Texas — 713 Music Hall
June 15 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center
June 16 — Dallas, Texas — South Side Ballroom
June 19 — Denver, Colorado — Fillmore Auditorium
June 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Union Event Center
June 22 — Seattle, Washington — WAMU Theater
June 23 — Portland, Oregan — RV Inn Resorts Amp
June 25 — San Francisco, California — The Masonic
June 28 — Los Angeles, California — YouTube Theater
June 29 — San Diego, California — Gallagher Square at Petco Park
June 30 — Phoenix, Arizona — Arizona Financial Theatre
Logic released College Park in February and announced his tour next month. Fans are also anticipating that the upcoming tour might bring some featured artists.
Stay tuned to the artist's social media handles for news about the extension of the trek.
Who is Logic?
Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, known professionally as Logic, is an American rapper and record producer. The artist has published eight studio albums and received two Grammy Award nominations so far.
The artist started his music career in 2010 with the debut mixtape Young, Broke & Infamous. Logic was first renowned for his Young Sinatra mixtape series. Its third iteration, Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever, which was released in 2013, was a massive hit and helped him secure a recording contract with Def Jam Recordings.
The artist published the novel Supermarket in 2019, which was accompanied by a track of the same name. The novel became a New York Times Best Seller, but he received overall mixed to negative critical reviews for both works. He published his memoir This Bright Future in 2021.