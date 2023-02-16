Charlie Puth Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Charlie Puth recently confirmed his 2023 tour, Charlie The Live Experience, across the U.S. and Canada. The tour will begin on May 24 at The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory in Dallas.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on February 17 at 10 am local time. There are many types of presales where fans can take part if they want to buy tickets before the pack.

Tickets and select VIP packages will be accessible beginning with an Artist Presale kicking off on February 15 at 10 am via Ticketmaster. There is also a general on-sale for the Charlie Live Experience, which will begin on February 17 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

Fans are recommended to select their tour dates and bookmark the ticket page for quick access and sign up to access the presale.

Charlie Puth Tour 2023: More about available ticket sales

A Live Nation promoter presale will take place on February 16 at 10 am local time. Los Angeles fans will also have the option to take part in the Greek Theatre venue presale on February 16 at 10 am.

Official platinum tickets for the tour are also available at prices higher than the standard rate. These tickets do not include VIP packages, but can be bought ahead of presales with some extra money. It is a way to get hold of tickets for a packed concert without a presale code or taking part in the competitive general on sale.

It must be noted that prices for the platinum tickets increase or decrease in relation to their market value, and their pricing as well as availability is subject to change.

Tour dates for Charlie The Live Experience

On February 14, Charlie Puth shared the tour news on his social media platform. He uploaded a video with snippets of some of his popular singles, followed by a female voice narrating:

“Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer-songwriter-producer Charlie Puth presents The Charlie Live Experience. See him live in concert across North America in 2023.”

Charlie Puth Toks @PuthToks 🥰 🥰

Across North America...

The Charlie Live Experience!

#charlieputh @charlieputh Charlie Puth lets us know he loves us this Valentine's Day with this tour announcement!

Across North America...

The Charlie Live Experience!

The artist's tour will have stops in Atlanta, Miami, and New York, among others. It will wrap up in Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre on July 11. Fans can enjoy a live performance of Charlie Puth in west coast concerts at Las Vegas, San Diego, Berkeley, CA, and Seattle, among others.

After a concert on May 20 at Corona Capital Guadalajara in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Mexico, the tour will start with kick start in Dallas on May 24. Here are the dates and locations for Charlie Puth’s Charlie The Live Experience Tour.

May 24, Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 25, Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

May 27, Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 28, Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

May 31, Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

June 1, Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheater

June 3, Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 4, Washington, DC – Wolf Trap

June 6, Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

June 7, Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 9, Toronto, ON, CAN – Budweiser Stage

June 10, Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino

⁷🧚🏻‍♀️ @jeonsfairyy charlie puth tour announcement… yall what if we get 'left and right' live performance with jungkook as a special guest twitter.com/i/web/status/1… charlie puth tour announcement… yall what if we get 'left and right' live performance with jungkook as a special guest twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PCdCcmb2oQ

June 12, Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

June 13, Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

June 15, New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

June 18, Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 19, Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

June 21, Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 22, St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

June 24, Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

June 25, Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

June 27, Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

June 28, Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 30, Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 1, Seattle, WA – Venue TBA

July 3, Vancouver, BC, CAN – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 6, Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

July 8, Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

July 9, San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

July 11, Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Charlie Puth's upcoming tour is his complete North American tour after 2018’s The Voicenotes Tour, in which he was accompanied by Hailee Steinfeld.

Fans can check out more information about the 2023 tour on Charlie Puth's official website.

