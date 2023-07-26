Shake Shack 'Veg Out' picnic basket: Where to buy, price, availability, and all you need to know

Shake Shack is an American fast food chain of restaurants. It is bidding farewell to National Picnic Month, which was celebrated in July, by urging customers to "veg out" with their new picnic kit. According to the official website of the company, each Veg Out basket contains a variety of items worth $250 and will be sold for $60.

Those interested can order a picnic kit via the brand's website (https://vegoutpicnic.splashthat.com/) and pick it up on July 29 or July 30.

The kit released on July 25, 2023, and will be available till supply lasts. It is important to note that customers must pick up the kit physically from the stores as they are not deliverable.

Shake Shack's Veg Out picnic basket includes crinkle cut fries, lemonade, and more

The company is set to offer customers a one-of-a-kind picnic experience in honor of National Picnic Month and the brand's new plant-based menu items.

The new Veg Out picnic basket includes the brand's new Veggie Shack, which is made with real vegetables and grains. It is filled with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, and quinoa. The basket also contains crinkle cut fries, shack lemonades, and new Non-Dairy Chocolate frozen custard made with NotCo's pea protein-based NotMilk.

Shake Shack Veg Out picnic basket contains lots of items (Image via Veg Out Picnic / Shake Shack)

Apart from this, each basket comes with bamboo cutlery and utensils, cloth napkins, playing cards, a frisbee, and other picnic items like a Dock & Bay Picnic Blanket, S'well Ice Cream Chiller, a Bluetooth speaker, and Supergoop sunscreen.

However, this kit is only available at specific Shake Shack locations across the country, including Atlanta, Washington D.C, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, San Antonio, Dallas, and St. Louise.

Shake Shack CMO Jay Livingston introduced the new kit in a press release on July 25, and said:

“Now that our delicious new veggie burger and creamy non-dairy frozen custard are core menu staples nationwide, we’re bringing Shack fans a next level experience that draws inspiration from our roots- Madison Square Park- with a picnic kit that comes with everything you need to ‘veg out’ at the park, in NYC, and across the country”.

More about the restaurant chain and its menu

The brand has 360 restaurants worldwide (Image via Getty Images)

Shake Shack, which started off as a hot dog stand in New York in 2001, has developed into one of the most significant fast-casual restaurant chains. It has over 360 restaurants worldwide and is known for using high-quality ingredients and providing a satisfying experience to its customers.

It was granted permission to build a permanent stand inside Madison Square Park in 2004. After that, it expanded its menu from hot dogs to hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes. It also offers chicken burgers, chips, frozen custard, beer, and wine. However, the beverage menu varies depending on the location.

Moreover, the ShackBurger is the chain's most popular item. It comes with a beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and a special sauce called Shack Sauce.