Super Bowl 2024 Luxury Suite menu unveiled: Everything to know

This year's Super Bowl is going all out to offer a massive treat to the VIP guests this week, with details on the Luxury Suite menu slowly surfacing on the internet. Mostly meant for TV stars, singers, and other VIP personalities, the luxury suite this year will offer a wide range of exotic food choices for fans willing to spend the whopping sum of $2.5 million on a ticket.

A sneak peek of the menu was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Hudson Valley Renegades' Social Media Manager, Luke Sawhook. As per this, the luxury suite menu starts with themed souvenir popcorn buckets and American favorites like Bacon-wrapped hot dogs and BBQ Burnt End Burritos.

Moving forward are other light options like Carne Asada Fries with Queso Blanco, Surf and Turf Nachos, and Seafood Stuffed Potatoes.

A ticket to the luxury suite for the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas costs $2.5 million (Image via bknox99 / Pixabay)

Among the extra premium offerings, the luxury suite menu also features Wagyu-beef-loaded hot dogs, Alaskan King Crab fried rice, A5 Wagyu tenderloin medallions, Gruyère quesadillas, seafood towers, steak, and much more. To help guests wash down the heavy flavors, the luxury suite also has a full-service bar with a wide range of boozy and non-alcoholic drink choices like the Sin City Sour.

All you need to know about the Super Bowl 2024 Luxury Suite menu

The biggest showdown of the year, Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, February 11. Select fans willing to shell out $2.5 million might be able to enjoy it the premium way from the luxury suite at the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium.

Fans shelling out the massive price will not only be able to get the best view of the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. They will also be able to enjoy an exhaustive range of premium snacks, main course options, desserts, and drinks.

Apart from the $2.5 million suite ticket, the Allegiant Stadium is also offering less expensive suites with tickets costing up to $180,000 for four guests. Each of the suites at the stadium can host up to 22 people at a time. However, these are highly likely to be reserved by families of the players, major celebs, and other die-hard Super Bowl fans.

Rumors making rounds on the internet also suggest that Taylor Swift may be attending the Big Game this Sunday to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs player and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The luxury suite menu for the Super Bowl LVIII includes premium snacks, main course options, desserts, and drinks (Image via HNBS / Pixabay)

While there are many delicious foods and drinks for fans to enjoy in the luxury suite this Sunday, here's a list of the confirmed items:

Themed Souvenir Popcorn Buckets

Bacon-wrapped Dirt Dog House Dogs

Mexicana BBQ Burnt End Burritos

Carne Asada Fries with Queso Blanco

Loaded Surf and Turf Nachos

Seafood Stuffed Potatoes.

Wagyu-beef-loaded hot dogs

Alaskan King Crab fried rice

A5 Wagyu tenderloin medallions

Gruyère quesadillas

Seafood Towers with Lobster trios

Steak options

Glazed Donut Super Bowl Sundae

Frozen Cheesecake on a stick

Sin City Sour

Readers who plan to grab either a ticket to the luxury suite or a regular ticket to the game need to be quick on their feet as the tickets are selling fast. Once all official tickets are sold, fans may only be able to get them at hiked prices from resellers or 'White-label' websites.

As of now, the average ticket for the Big Game this Sunday may cost as much as $8,345.