“This isnt even a cheese pull”: Fans react as Doritos pulls off highest cheese pull record with helicopter

Doritos U.K. seems to have found its way to the Guinness Book of World Records as the brand set up a record for the 'highest cheese pull' earlier this week. Taking the viral cheese-pulling TikTok trend to new heights, literally, the brand lifted an enormously cheesy nacho chip with a helicopter to over 49 feet in the air, thus setting a new world record.

The challenge that was executed last week on National Guacamole Day (September 16) was the result of months of planning and combined efforts between several acclaimed food experts, 'cheese scientists,' and social media star Sam Thompson. Executed in the Cheddar George of Somerset, UK, the record-breaking challenge literally took the brand's nachos to another level.

The cheese pull stunt was executed last week on September 16 at the Cheddar George in the U.K. (Image via Doritos / PinPep / SNWS)

The video of the challenge shared by Doritos both on Twitter and YouTube has been viewed over ten thousand times, but it seems like not everyone is impressed with the 'cheesy feat.' Expressing how the feat itself can't be called a cheese pull, a user commented on Pubity's Instagram post, quoting:

Doritos U.K. bags the highest cheese pull record in the Guinness Book of World Records

Doritos took to the skies last week as the popular snack brand tried to break the World Record for the highest cheese pull. Unsurprisingly, the brand not only managed to break the previous record but also managed to set a new highest cheese pull record of a whopping 49 meters. Attempted with a helicopter, the challenge took place on the Cheddar George in Somerset, U.K.

To execute the challenge, the snack brand prepared 265 pounds of a blended mix of mozzarella and cheddar. Poured into a '16 feet by 14 feet' replica of nacho chips, the cheese was then heated with induction knobs and was ready to be used as a dip for the enormous 4-foot-wide nacho being flown in by a chopper. Once dipped, the nacho managed to hold an unbreakable vertical cheese pull until 49 feet, thus setting up a new World Record.

The new World Record for the highest cheese pull is now held by Doritos with a whopping 49 meters (Image via Doritos/PinPep/SNWS)

While the challenge did seem like a good sport for many Doritos fans, others couldn't help noticing how absurd and unnecessary it was as they continued to share their opinion.

While very few, there were also some fans who seemed impressed with the 'cheesy feat' that the snack brand managed to pull off earlier this week.

All things considered, it really can't be said if pulling off this massive feat was a smart move or just a baseless public stunt, but it is highly unlikely that the new World Record for the highest cheese pull will be broken anytime soon. Got an interesting take on this? Share your thoughts on the same with us in the comments below.