TikTok user cooks mashed potatoes and shrimp in an Airplane Bathroom: Ingredients and Tools Used, Process, and More

A popular TikTok user, @barfly7777, has pulled off a daring feat as he cooked a meal of garlic shrimp and mashed potatoes at roughly over 35,000 feet. Known for his 'unorthodox cooking videos,' the creator took his talents up a notch as he shared a video of himself cooking a meal in an Airplane's sink.

The video starts with @barfly7777 heading towards the airport and making their way to his seat. After a while, the creator heads to the plane's lavatory with a bag of 'Roasted Garlic Complete Potatoes', raw shrimp, Garlic Butter Spread, two 6-volt batteries, and a portable immersion beverage heater' to cook his sky-high meal.

@barfly7777 makes a meal of shrimp and mashed potatoes at over 35,000 feet (Image via @barfly7777 on TikTok)

Wondering where he cooks the meal? Well, it's right into the plane's sink. Using the portable heater, the creator boils the shrimp in the water-filled sink with some seasoning and garlic spread. Once done with the shrimp, he preps the mashed potatoes in the shrimp water, generously mashing them with his hands. He then puts all the cooked food in one of the 'Feel Good' barf bags from the plane.

With his food ready, the creator left the lavatory and proceeded to his seat to enjoy his meal with a majestic view of the clouds. The video ends with a hand sign and the words ' Success.' The creator posted the video on TikTok this Saturday with the following caption for those who may want to know how it worked:

"With 2 6v batteries wired in series to an immersion beverage heater, one is able to get water scalding hot quickly. Raw shrimp will only need few minutes. Adding instant mash to the shrimp water adds some extra flavor. Garlic butter makes everything go better."

How did TikTok react to the Mashed Potatoes and Shrimp video shared by @barfly7777

TikTok user @barfly7777 recently captured the internet's attention by showcasing a unique in-flight culinary adventure. The journey involved extracting two 6-volt batteries, portable immersion beverage heaters, bags of mashed potatoes, and raw shrimp, all ingeniously orchestrated to transform an airplane's bathroom sink into a makeshift kitchen. TikTok user @barfly7777 has left the internet either in awe or eww after posting a video of the self-cooked sky-high meal.

While the video leaves people wondering about several questions, like how all the electronics and other ingredients passed the TSA, it can't be denied that the creator pulled off what he said was a 'terrible' idea at no less than 35,000 feet. The video, which has already received over 57.8k likes, 12.2k shares, and over 2,318 comments, has left several people amused.

Barfly's TikTok video leaves fans either amused or outraged (Image via @barfly7777 on TikTok)

As users come across the video, they can't help sharing their thoughts as they comment:

'Bro there is absolutely no way'

'this is your magnum opus'

'No he didn't. Dude you are the GOAT!!!!'

'this is absolutely insane'

'nothing will top this'

On the other hand, there have also been some who found the idea pretty outrageous. A user commented on how the creator was going on the no-fly list, while the other commented how the water he used to cook the food wasn't potable.

'Barfly is going to be nofly pretty soon'

'Pretty sure that water isn't potable'

Other viewers also commented on what the other passengers may have felt seeing @barfly7777's setup.

'Imagine seeing bro walk into the toilet with a 6v battery connected to miscellaneous wires and electronics.'

'imagine the guy that was sitting next to him, leaves for an hour and comes back with cooked shrimp'

'Imagine being the next person to use the bathroom'

Would you be daring enough to pull off something similar to what @barfly7777 did on TikTok? Though it may seem fun, it is not recommended as it is highly likely to get you on the 'no-fly list.' Being caught by airport security with all the electronics and food may also cause you other problems or inconveniences that may not be worth the risk.