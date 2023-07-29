What is CosMc McDonald's? All about the spinoff restaurant in wake of Grimace success

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, McDonald's disclosed that it will introduce CosMc's as a spinoff restaurant brand in 2024. The news comes after McDonald's Grimace Birthday Meal achieves a massive success in the limited time it had been available. To celebrate the sucess, the fast food chain is now bringing CosMc. CEO Chris Kempczinski informed investors that the fast-food company would launch a separate chain of restaurants called CosMc's with "its own unique personality."

The robotic extraterrestrial thing, CosMc, who appeared in a few McD commercials in the late 1980s is the inspiration for the name of the new company. CosMc is a B-graded celebrity of the McDonaldland, but it is not as popular as Grimace.

“CosMc’s is a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s, but with its own unique personality”



"CosMc's is a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's, but with its own unique personality"

$MCD will test CosMc's in a handful of sites in "a limited geography" in early 2024 - CNBC

The six-armed alien CosMc was featured in various commercials in 1987. The story was that it stayed back after visiting Earth to learn about the company's food. As mentioned earlier, the figure made his debut in the late 1980s. However, by the early 1990s, he disappeared.

Just like Grimace, CosMc is another character created by McDonald's

CosMc is also a McD character (Image via Getty Images / YouTube / @smartbanjoreviews9750)

According to Kempczinski, who introduced his new idea of bringing back CosMc, said:

"[It] is a small-format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's, and in a limited geography beginning early next year, a small handful of sites will roll out."

Without providing many details, he made this statement during the earnings call for the second quarter with the investors. He also revealed that interested parties would have to wait until the McDonald's investor day conference in December for more information.

CosMc was introduced in the late 1980s. In a 1987 commercial, Ronald McDonald can be seen traveling alongside Grimace and the Professor, two other characters from McDonaldland, when CosMc crash lands on their path and flees with their picnic food. The concept was created during an advertisement that was titled The Story of CosMc.

Ronald and CosMc again met in 1989's Mixed Up Visit, but owing to a communication error, Ronald showed up at CosMc's spaceship while CosMc landed on Earth. However, they were eventually able to share a few cheeseburgers.

At the 1992 Nintendo game M.C. Kids, which was set in McDonaldland, CosMc made a cameo. Sadly, that was the last time when CosMc was seen. After that, he disappeared from the face of the Earth, or the universe, to be precise.

Now, following the popularity of the Grimace Birthday Meal, which was a promotional limited-time meal that included a purple milkshake in the honour of Grimace, the brand has reportedly decided to bring back the alien.

Addressing the same, Kempczinski said during the investors' call:

"This quarter the theme was, well if I'm being honest, the theme was Grimace. I mean, Grimace has been everywhere the past few months."

Details about the fast food chain of restaurants

It is a very famous fast food restaurant (Image via Getty Images)

McDonald's Corporation, an American fast food chain with locations all over the world, was founded by Richard and Maurice McDonald in San Bernardino, California.

On May 15, 1940, they launched the first McD restaurant at 1398 North E Street and West 14th Street. The brothers then developed the "Speedee Service System" in 1948, expanding on the concepts of the contemporary fast-food restaurant.

As of 2022, the franchise has more than 40,000 restaurants worldwide, serving more than 69 million customers each day and in more than 100 countries. McDonald's is well known for its hamburgers, french fries, and cheeseburgers. However, they also have other items on their menu such as fruits, chicken, fish, and salads.

After their popular fries, the Big Mac is their best-selling and most well-liked licensed product. Furthermore, the franchise is well known for its hamburgers, fries, and chicken nuggest in particular. It is one of the most successful fast food brands in American history.