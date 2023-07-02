Prose Skincare line: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

On June 28, 2023, personalized beauty haircare brand Prose announced that they will expand into a customized skincare line. According to the brand, they are set to generate their first AI-generated skincare products with "true personalization" for consumers with up to 15 million+ possible formula combinations targeting multiple skin concerns simultaneously.

The Brooklyn-based skincare brand prioritizes creating clean and natural ingredients without waste reduction, where each ingredient is carefully chosen for its potency and effectiveness. It offers a complete package of personalized skincare products that say they are dermatologically tested and show visible effects within four weeks.

Prose Skincare is said to offer an online skin consultation to its users following the 80 lifestyle factors that include skin type, diet, stress, pollution, and climate. Moreover, the products offered are made-to-order and designed to suit all skin type's needs.

The brand has recently released an easy skincare routine for its products, showcasing their release on Instagram and featuring three different products that are available on the company's official site. The Prose cleanser starts at $24.65, the moisturizer at $44.20, and the serum at $54.40.

The Prose Skincare line was launched on Wednesday

The Prose Skincare beauty brand gives a unique skincare regime that includes custom formulas suiting every individual's skin care needs. Considering that, the brand allows users to customize their personal product's texture and fragrance while giving a fragrance-free option for people with sensitive skin.

Each of these aforementioned products from the brand is GMO, silicone, alcohol-free, paraben, mineral oil, and completely vegan. The Prose skincare products are reportedly co-developed with a Skincare Advisory board of dermatologists and other skin experts, from cosmetic chemists to endocrinologists.

The company, founded in 2017 by Arnaud Plas, is a well-known certified B Corporation and has completed over 3.4 million hair care consultations. It also says it also has 400K 5-star product reviews on "Review & Refine," which helps Prose users to evolve through their custom formulas to meet their unique needs month-to-month.

Marie Mignon, chief scientific officer, said in a recent interview:

"Our R&D team has been working closely with dermatologists, rigorously testing on 2,000+ unique skin types and tones. We have been developing this skin care system for over two years and are excited to introduce it to the Prose community as the next step in their personalized wellness routines."

A series of before and after pictures of real results can be found on the company's official website, showing the evident disappearance of fine lines, redness, and blemishes. The brand offers a trio of products, which are as follows:

Custom Cleanser: This cleanser is in gel or cream form that gently cleanses oily, dry, and sensitive skin, providing a healthier skin barrier.

Customer Serum: This serum consists of active ingredients, such as allantoin for cell renewal and hyaluronic acid for hydration.

Custom Moisturizer: This moisturizer contains gel or cream based on preferences. It protects the skin from blue light and makes skin cells renew.

After successfully launching a haircare line backed by science, the brand now seeks mass production with the highest quality natural ingredients. Following the concept of sustainability, it uses glass bottles and jars to give their consumers an option to reuse pumps amd droppers after their first order.

The company now plans to expand internationally with its vision of being a direct-to-consumer brand, as they have shipped more than 10 million unique products to date and are expected to pass the $140 million mark in sales this year. In a recent interview, Megan Streeter, Chief Marketing Officer, said:

"We are not looking to be a category-specific brand. We want to be that beauty destination where you can shop for everything you need in one place,"

This Brooklyn-based personalized beauty manufacturing brand follows ethical and sustainable sourcing, which has an outsized impact on the world's wellness. The brand has said it remains committed to sustainable operations up till today.

Prose's retail network expanded to Canada in 2022 and continues to sell its unique skincare and haircare routine products there. It is available online, on the company's official site for people from US and Canada, ranging from $24-44.

