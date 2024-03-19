It’s important to know which one the hair needs before choosing a shampoo—regular shampoo or clarifying shampoo are two that come to mind. The main purpose of using shampoo is to cleanse the scalp and hair of dirt and oil. However, each shampoo type is different in how deeply they cleanse and the other hair benefits they provide.

Both regular shampoo and clarifying shampoo have different roles in maintaining a healthy scalp and hair. While regular shampoos are meant for daily upkeep, clarifying shampoos are meant for tackling stubborn residues. The two differ mainly in their cleansing intensity and how effective they are at removing buildup.

What is regular shampoo?

Regular shampoo, or daily shampoo is the go-to for cleaning the hair. With mild cleansing agents and hair moisturizing ingredients, it is meant to wash away dirt, oil, and product buildup from the roots and scalp, leaving the hair fresh and manageable. Its gentle cleansing formula makes regular shampoos suitable shampoos for daily use.

Pros and cons of regular shampoo

Using regular shampoo has several benefits, such as:

Regular shampoos feature moisturizing ingredients, which means they are less drying on the hair and will leave strands healthy and smooth.

With lower concentrations of surfactants, regular shampoos cleanse without stripping all of the hair’s natural oils.

Color-safe regular shampoos can reduce accidental color fading or removal.

Regular shampoo also has some drawbacks:

Because it’s gentle, using a regular shampoo might not be enough to wash off stubborn residues in the hair.

While the cleansing power of regular shampoos depends on specific formulas, they generally have fewer cleansing agents. That makes it too gentle to remove sebum in hair for those with oily hair types or polymer film left behind from other hair care products.

What is clarifying shampoo?

Clarifying shampoo, which is considered a detox for the hair and scalp, is designed for deep and thorough cleansing beyond what a regular shampoo can do. With more potent cleansing agents, a clarifier shampoo can remove stubborn residue and buildup, serving as a reset button for the hair by stripping away styling products, excess oils, and silicones that accumulate and weigh down the strands.

Pros and cons of clarifying shampoo

The benefits of using clarifier shampoo include:

It removes buildup from products like hairspray, dry shampoo, hair gel, and more styling products.

As a neutralizing and highly concentrated hair care product, clarifiers are formulated to remove the most stubborn product buildup that collects from day to day, including silicone oils and polymer film that are difficult to wash away using regular shampoo.

With its deep cleansing properties, using clarifiers can help rebalance an oily scalp by washing away any excess sebum.

There are some drawbacks to clarifying shampoo, like:

Having more aggressive surfactants in the formula and less conditioning properties, it means clarifier shampoos are likely to cause drying in the hair.

Overusing clarifiers can cause excess sebum production as the scalp counteracts the dryness, leading to oiliness and heaviness that can drag the hair down.

Regular shampoo vs. clarifying shampoo: Differences and usage

Both regular shampoo and clarifying shampoo will keep the hair clean and fresh. Where the two differ comes down to their cleansing intensity, buildup removal, and frequency of use.

While regular shampoos have gentle formulas, making them suitable for daily use, clarifying shampoos deliver more intense cleansing and should only be used occasionally to avoid overstripping or causing the hair to become dry, dull, and brittle. As a result, it’s crucial to use a clarifier shampoo once a week or once every two weeks and always follow up with a moisturizing conditioner or hair mask after using a clarifier to prevent the hair from becoming too dry.

In terms of buildup removal, a regular shampoo is effective as a day-to-day cleansing. However, using a clarifier shampoo will prove more effective in removing tough buildup and heavy residues, keeping the hair and scalp clean for longer.

Key takeaways

Choosing between a regular shampoo and a clarifying shampoo comes down to what the hair needs. For daily hair upkeep, opt for a regular shampoo. But for hair that needs a detoxifying cleanse, especially for those who use styling products regularly, a clarifier shampoo will give a more thorough cleansing.

