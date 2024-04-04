5 Types of permanent hair straightening treatments

Permanent hair straightening treatments help get flat and straight hair when one has naturally curly or textured hair. Though they are termed 'permanent,' they are effective for a few months or until one's hair grows out. Salon and at-home treatments are popular options, especially if one is battling humidity and the frizzy hair that comes with it.

Permanent hair straightening treatments alter the chemical structure of the hair. The new structure is then mechanically locked in by applying heat and pressure so that the hair remains straightened for several washes or months or until new hair grows, depending on the treatment.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite treatments. Please let us know more in the comments.

5 Types of permanent hair straightening to get silky hair

Sportskeeda has curated a list of the main types of permanent hair straightening treatments and their pros and cons to help with the most suitable treatment.

Keratin treatment

Japanese treatment

Hair rebonding treatment

Hair relaxing treatment

Alternative salon treatments

1. Keratin treatment

Keratin treatment (Image via Instagram/@chillbreeze_maduravoyal)

Keratin is one of the most popular permanent hair straightening treatments in which keratin protein is applied to the hair, which seals moisture in the hair cuticles and reduces the natural waves. Keratin is a natural protein found in the hair, and it depletes due to age and diet, causing the hair to get tangled, damaged, and frizzy.

Keratin or Brazilian blowout treatment gets rid of frizziness to make the hair look smooth and shiny till one's hair grows out. A coat of chemicals comprising of keratin is applied and fixed in the hair by applying heat with a straightener. The hair is shampooed and blow-dried after about an hour.

This treatment is especially recommended for those with weak hair as milder chemicals are used compared to other permanent hair straightening treatments. If done too frequently, Keratin treatments may cause discoloration and hair breakage. It reduces frizz by 80 percent and costs between $80.00 to $600.00 depending on the salon and length of hair.

Tip: Pregnant women should avoid this treatment as the gases released during the procedure may not be safe.

2. Japanese treatment

Japanese treatment (Image via Instagram/@inarisalonandspa )

This method of permanent hair straightening is also known as thermal reconditioning, in which a thio-based chemical treatment is used to alter the natural protein of the hair cuticle. The chemicals break the natural bonds of the hair, remove frizz, and make the hair poker straight.

Japanese treatments cause less damage to the hair than keratin and are known to improve the strength of hair in the long run. Japanese treatment is ideal for thick, curly, or frizzy hair and lasts till the hair grows out.

The downside of Japanese treatment is that it may cause breakages if one's hair is already weak. Also, no other hairstyle can be used after this treatment. Layers will merge with the rest of the hair as they lie flat. Heat appliances cannot be used, and one has to wait for two to three months before coloring the hair again.

The treatment costs between $250 to over $700, depending on the salon and the length of the hair.

Tip: it's best to use sulfate and paraben-free shampoo to maintain the shine and quality of the hair.

3. Hair rebonding treatment

Hair rebonding treatment (Image via Instagram/@thestraighteningsalon)

Hair rebonding is a chemical process involving the use of formaldehyde that alters the structure of the hair. The result is silky straight hair. But as there are harsh chemicals, they may damage the hair. As the name suggests, hair rebonding rebonds the hair's protein structure, thereby straightening it. This treatment takes about two to four hours to complete.

Similar to the Japanese hair straightening treatment, a chemical is applied to the hair for 20 to 30 minutes. After this, the hair is shampooed and a hair straightener is used to apply heat and seal the bonds that have changed because of the chemicals. The treatment may have to be repeated, depending on the structure and thickness of the hair.

After treatment, it's best not to color, oil, or undergo heat treatment as it can damage or weaken the hair. Repeated treatments can also be very damaging to the hair.

This treatment is quite expensive and costs between $250 to $1,000.

Tip: A Moroccan hair spa is known to make the hair stronger and reduce the chances of breakage.

4. Hair relaxing treatment

Hair relaxing treatment (Image via Instagram/@privebynahilahedayet)

Hair relaxers, also known as chemical straighteners, are very similar to other permanent hair straightening treatments. This treatment permanently relaxes and straightens curly or unruly hair; it is ideal for people who want straight hair without bothering about the daily use of blow dryers and straightening irons. As the hair gets smoother, it is less prone to tangles and breakage.

Hair relaxing treatments involve a chemical process that changes the hair's natural structure and gives it a smoother and straighter texture. A relaxer lotion is applied to the hair for some time, after which it is rinsed out. A neutralizing shampoo and moisturizing conditioner is then used. The hair stays straight, but as it grows out, it will require touch-ups every six to eight weeks to maintain the new texture.

Hair relaxers can cause hair breakage or scalp irritation if used too often. Hair relaxing treatments can cost between $38 and $150.

5. Alternative salon treatments

Alternative treatments (Image via Freepik)

Amino-acid treatments are quite popular as they contain organic compounds that act on the hair to straighten and smooth it. These treatments straighten the hair for six to eight weeks, and they also enhance the overall growth of hair. This treatment is less harmful than other permanent hair straightening treatments.

Deep conditioning treatments nourish the hair with moisture and prevent frizz and damage. Though healthy, frequent deep conditioning, if used too often, can lead to greasy and limp hair.

Permanent hair straightening treatments keep the hair straight for three to six months, and some treatments last till the hair grows out. Depending on the hair type, length, and how quickly the hair grows, a suitable permanent hair straightening treatment can be picked. However, it is important to remember that any of these treatments come with their limitations, and one must weigh the pros and cons.