What are Bobbi Brown's favorite beauty picks? Eyeliner, nailpaint, and more secrets of makeup mogul

Bobbi brown is a renowned makeup artist and founder of the popular Bobbi Brown cosmetics and the newly founded Jones Road Beauty.

The 66-year-old has had a revolutionary impact on the makeup industry with her natural shade lipsticks and books about beauty and wellness.

In an up close and personal interview with the New York Post, the makeup mogul shared some of her beauty secrets, go-to fashion items, lifestyle destinations, and art decors.

It can be said that Bobbi Brown knows her onions for Beauty products, and her bestselling Jones Road beauty products are proof of that.

From the Cerave moisturizer to the Jones Road Beauty miracle balm, the beauty expert has shared some products worth exploring.

Nail polish, moisturizer, and more of Bobbi Brown’s favorite beauty picks

Bobbi Brown’s favorite beauty picks include the Jones Road Beauty nail polish kit, Jones Road Beauty best pencil, Cerave moisturizing cream, and Jones Road Beauty balm.

The beauty mogul uses them regularly and attests to their effectiveness in her routine.

1. Jones Road Beauty nail polish kit

The Jones Road Beauty nail polish kit (Image via Jones Road Beauty)

According to brand description, this nail polish kit is professional grade and leaves a glossy finish that lasts up to 5-7 days. The kit sells for $48 on the Jones Road website.

On using the Jones Road nail polish, Bobbi Brown says:

“We have my long-time manicurist, Roza, come to the Jones Road office every two weeks to do nails for the team. She helped us develop our new nail kit, which has the perfect red and pink polishes.”

2. The Cerave moisturizer

The Cerave moisturizer (Image via Amazon)

According to brand description, the Cerave moisturizer is a rich non-greasy cream equipped with essential ceramides, hyaluronic acids, petrolatum and MVE Delivery Technology to lock in skin moisture and maintain the skin’s protective barrier.

It ranks amongst Amazon’s bestsellers and is sold for $17.78 on the retail platform.

3. Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm

The Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm (Image via Jones Road Beauty)

The brand describes this product as versatile and simple to use. It is reportedly the secret of no-makeup look and can be worn alone or layered on top of foundation for instant refresh.

The miracle balm is sold for $38 on the brand’s website.

On the use of the product, the makeup mogul says:

“Miracle Balms in general are a multi-use, quick-fix product that makes you look less tired and more vibrant, and it always works. My favorite shade is ‘Magic Hour.’”

4. Jones Road Beauty pencil

The Jones Road Beauty pencil (Image via Jones Road Beauty)

According to brand description, The eyebrow pencil produces a crisp line that glides seamlessly and can be used with eyeshadow or by itself.

The pencil is reportedly highly pigmented and is based off 1970s ultra-dense formulas but updated with clean and modern ingredients. The product sells for $22 on the brand’s website.

On the use of the product, Bobbi Brown says:

“I always have this with me — in brown. It’s the best eyeliner I’ve ever used because it goes on easily and is a neutral color that everyone looks good in. I also use it to fill in my brows, and in a pinch, it even covers gray roots.”

The products listed above have positive reviews on retail platforms and have been given Bobbi Brown's stamp of approval.