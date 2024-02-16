10 Best Jones Road Beauty products for clean beauty enthusiasts

Bobbi Brown, a famed makeup artist and founder of her namesake cosmetics line, started Jones Road Beauty as a high-performing, clean beauty brand. The cosmetic line’s goal is to produce a multi-functional, inclusive collection of products that bridge the gap between makeup and skincare.

Filled with beauty products that enhance and celebrate fresh-looking skin, the label rose in popularity in an era where natural beauty is all the rage. Jones Road Beauty products are made with key essential oils are known for hydrating and nourishing the skin. Catering to all skin types and skin tones of all ages, the brand has eliminated thousands of potentially harmful ingredients.

10 must-have Jones Road Beauty products

Jones Road Beauty focuses on achieving a natural, luminescent look reminiscent of the no-makeup look that Bobbi Brown is famous for. These beauty products from the brand can be the next holy-grail staple for beauty enthusiasts seeking clean cosmetic formulas:

Miracle Balm

What The Foundation

The Mascara

The Lip Tint

Cool Gloss

Lip and Cheek Stick

Jones Road Eye Cream

Hippie Stick

Shimmer Face Oil

The Oil Stick

1. Jones Road Miracle Balm

The sought-after Jones Road Beauty product, this TikTok viral Miracle Balm got its name from its dewy formula that works as a moisturizer, skin tint, blush, and highlighter—all at the same time.

It gives off a warm glitter that leaves the skin with a natural-looking golden glow. Meanwhile, its skin-enhancing properties come from vitamin E, jojoba seed oil, and argan oil that keep the skin nourished and hydrated.

Price: $38 (Jones Road official site)

2. What The Foundation

The product isn’t intended as a full-coverage foundation despite the name. Instead, it glides into the skin like a moisturizing skin tint that leaves the complexion even-toned and healthy-looking. It has jojoba seed oil and glycerin for nourishment and hydration.

While thick and a little sticky at first, the deceivingly dense formula disappears softly into the skin surface like butter without leaving an ugly residue.

Price: $44 (Jones Road official site)

3. The Lip Tint

The Jones Road Beauty lip tint offers a lasting lip stain that stays for a few hours on the lips. From casual nude rose shades to bolder red and cocoa hues, there are 13 colors to choose from.

The moisturizing formula with castor seed oil melts flawlessly into the lips for a naturally plump pout.

Price: $26 (Jones Road official site)

4. Jones Road Mascara

While Jones Road Beauty products lie on minimalist, more natural effects, their mascara is the exception. With a thick and bushy brush, it’s dosed heavily on the formula for instantly volumized lashes on a single swipe. It creates a noticeably dramatic look that makes short and thin lashes hard to miss.

Meanwhile, the vitamin E infusion makes a nourishing formula that helps keep lashes healthy and conditioned.

Price: $26 (Jones Road website)

5. Cool Gloss

It’s a pretty basic lip gloss, but on days when the lips need a little extra shiny boost, this gloss comes in handy. It has a nice non-sticky formula that keeps the lips shiny without the heavy, tacky feeling. And it smells good and fresh with a subtle minty aroma.

Choose from 10 different Cool Gloss colors, ranging from more natural nude shimmers to vibrant red gloss.

Price: $22 (Jones Road website)

6. Lip and Cheek Stick

Designed as a double-duty product, this beauty stick from Jones Road stains both cheeks and lips. On the lips, it applies like a traditional lipstick before melting naturally to appear like a lip stain that stays for most of the day.

Meanwhile, the product adds a flawless touch of color to the cheeks that’s completely blendable for a more natural complexion.

Price: $34 (Jones Road website)

7. The Eye Cream

The Jones Road Beauty Eye Cream injects instant moisture into dull, dry, and dark under-eye areas. It provides all-day hydration from macadamia oil, glycerin, and trehalose. With a clean and fast-absorbing formula, it is appropriate for thin, delicate skin around the eyes.

The antioxidant-rich eye cream formula also provides support for aging skin, which helps minimize fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: $34 (Jones Road)

8. Hippie Stick

Best for dry, irritated, and damaged skin, this Jones Road Beauty product helps provide instant relief to problematic areas. It has sunflower oil, beeswax, coconut oil, and castor oil that inject deep moisture into dry patches without a mess.

Even better? The Hippie Stick works as an everywhere balm as it can be used on the face, hair, and all over the body.

Price: $32 (Jones Road)

9. Shimmer Face Oil

This shimmery face oil adds subtle luminosity that brightens the skin. It has a skin-toning effect that makes the complexion look like it’s got a light foundation on.

Formulated as a multi-tasking skincare and beauty product, this face oil does more than simply highlight the complexion. Its trio of coconut, jojoba, and sunflower oils support the skin’s natural barrier and give it a natural glowy finish without clogging the pores.

Price: $34 (Jones Road)

10. The Oil Stick

This is another face oil from Jones Road, but it comes in a stick form, which makes it incredibly convenient to bring around for daily use or travel. The stick also makes for an easy, mess-free application.

Meanwhile, the formula glides on smoothly on the skin, giving the complexion an instant glowy boost.

Price: $26 (Jones Road official website)

These 10 picks of best-selling Jones Road Beauty products are available for purchase on the official website of the brand as well as on Amazon.

Perfect for clean beauty enthusiasts, these products are free of sulfates, petrolatum, BPA, EDTA, cyclic silicones, and other harsh ingredients. Their clean skincare formulas are also safe for many different skin types, including reactive, acne-prone, and sensitive skin.

