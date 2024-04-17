Elite athletes are not only celebrated for their skills on the field but also for their impressive hair, prompting fans to inquire about their hair care routines and products.

Athletes like Angel Reese, Serena Williams and Alex Morgan have showcased their beautiful hair on the court, while Megan Rapinoe garnered eyeballs for her quirky hair color.

During various interviews, elite athletes have shared insights into their hair care routines. Many emphasize the importance of scalp health for maintaining strong, healthy hair. Some female athletes have also mentioned using wigs as a protective layer against external elements.

To keep the scalp healthy, cleaning and nourishment are imperative so elite athletes emphasize quality hair oil while mild shampoos remain in their hair care routine.

What are the must-have hair care elements of elite athletes?

Angel Reese, one of the most buzzing names in the basketball realm, is not only the Tiger diva but also a style icon.

Many a time, the elite athlete shared her hair care routine while she vouched her preferences for hair extensions. On her Instagram account, the athlete has sported different hairstyles with extensions. She also displayed her natural coiled hair to people.

In an interview with the People, she said:

I use this thermal oil spray because I flat iron my hair pretty often, so of course I want to protect my hair when I apply heat. And this gel is for my edges. During games I sweat a lot, and it has a pretty good hold on them. And it smells good, too."

Being the ambassador of Mielle, she takes care of her hair with Mongongo oil thermal spray and Gel from the same brand.

Simone Biles is another elite athlete who showcases her beauty preferences along with her natural hair. She touted the hair extensions as well. She shared to InStyle:

You really have to keep up with it or it will fall out. I remember after the Olympics, a lot of my hair broke off, fell off. Personally, we learned to get some weaves, some extensions, to try to fill in those needs so that our hair can be healthy and grow again.

In this interview, she mentioned that during any tournament, elite athletes lose hair volume and that it takes time to get back to them.

Another elite athlete, Serena Williams, who recently launched her beauty brand WYN Beauty, spoke about her hair care routine. She maintains her natural curls with coconut oil, telling the Gloss,

For my hair, I basically just use coconut oil. One new thing that I’m trying is argan oil—I love it for my curly hair.

The Jamaican athlete who is popular for different quirky hairstyles, has emphasized the wig. To the Style Caster, she said-

My hair and scalp are just as important as any other part of my body. Every day, I brush my teeth, wash my face, moisturize my skin, and I make sure I give my hair love before I start the day. For Black women especially, the way your hair looks or feels can affect your whole day.

Alex Morgan, the American footballer, believes in a proper hair care routine and she includes a Moroccan oil hydrating mask, Miracle spray, shampoo, and conditioner.

Maintaining healthy hair after intense training sessions is no easy feat, and elite sportsmen take this aspect seriously by incorporating hair care into their daily routines. Some athletes opt for hair extensions to protect their hair while adding volume.

