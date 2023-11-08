What are microbiome-protecting sunscreens? 3 best products explored 

The trend toward microbiome-protecting sunscreens has become increasingly popular in recent years, and it's not surprising. The skin microbiome is gaining attention in the beauty industry as a crucial aspect of natural skin health. A skin microbiome consists of a diverse community of microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses, that reside on the human skin.

This complex ecosystem is vital in establishing a protective barrier, acting as the first defense against external stressors like UV radiation. Microbiome-protecting sunscreens use chemical and physical particles to block and absorb harmful UV rays. Particles like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide reflect UV radiation away from the skin, acting as a protective barrier.

Meanwhile, the chemical ingredients in these sunscreens react with UV radiation, preventing it from penetrating the skin. Furthermore, these ingredients also absorb the sun's rays and convert them into heat energy.

From Neutrogena to Dermafique Soleil - 3 best microbiome-protecting sunscreens for all skin types

The beauty and personal care industries have seen a steady increase in consumer interest in skin care products that support the skin's natural well-being. Similarly, incorporating microbiome-protecting sunscreens into a beauty seeker's daytime skincare routine is essential.

It's necessary to apply a suitable microbiome-protecting sunscreen to protect skin from UV radiation, whether you're going to be outside or enjoying a beach or poolside vacation. Continuous exposure to UV radiation can leave the skin vulnerable, resulting in skin damage, wrinkles, sunburn, and even skin cancer.

Since a beauty lover cannot avoid going out, here are the three best microbiome-protecting sunscreens to shield the skin.

1) Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock

The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF-50+ is a dermatologist-tested sunscreen suitable for both men and women. It features Helioplex technology and provides balanced broad-spectrum SPF-50+ protection against UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays.

This lightweight formula offers a matte finish, leaving the skin feeling incredibly soft and smooth. It is non-comedogenic and enriched with oat kernel extracts and other gentle active ingredients.

Available on Amazon for just $10.15, this sunscreen is PBA-free and features a subtle, delightful scent.

2) Superdefense City Block Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Daily Energy + Face Protector

The Clinique Superdefense City Block Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Daily Energy + Face Protector is a lightweight and sheer sunscreen enriched with antioxidants. It provides adequate protection against both UVA and UVB rays, as well as environmental aggressors.

With its smooth texture, it absorbs quickly without leaving any residue. It is gentle, even for the delicate eye area. Makeup enthusiasts can also use it as a primer to achieve a brighter makeup look.

Priced at $34 on Nordstrom, it is an excellent winter option for all skin tones.

3) Dermafique Soleil Defense All Matte Sunscreen

This dermatologist and cellular biologist-certified sunscreen from Dermafique Soleil is a powerful blend of ingredients and cutting-edge scientific advancements. Its groundbreaking Full Light Technology shields the user's skin from the complete 360-degree sun spectrum, providing SPF 50, PA++, and RSF 90 protection.

This sunscreen effectively prevents skin tanning, photoaging, skin damage, and persistent pigmentation. The oil-in-water emulsion provides a non-greasy, matte finish enriched with vitamin E and antioxidants. It is formulated to be gentle and suitable for oily skin types, making it perfect for wearing under makeup.

Available for $58.99 on Amazon, this product has been clinically proven and dermatologist-tested to ensure its efficacy.

The market is filled with many microbiome-protecting sunscreens specifically designed for oily skin. These microbiome-protecting sunscreens are known for their lightweight and non-greasy formulas, ensuring they do not leave the skin feeling suffocated or excessively shiny.

Interested customers can conveniently purchase one of these three microbiome-protecting sunscreens from the official website or via popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Nordstrom.