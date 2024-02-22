What perfumes does Taylor Swift wear? Products and details explored

Ever since Taylor Swift burst onto the music scene in 2006, the singer-songwriter has taken over the music industry and the hearts of fans worldwide with her songs, albums, and music videos. But her music is not the only thing that Swifties are obsessed with about the singer. Along with her iconic fashion choices, there is one thing about the singer’s persona that has intrigued many: her choice of fragrance.

At 33, with a formidable decade-long career and chart-toppers like Anti-Hero, Cardigan, and All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), it’s no wonder why she is a pop sensation. And as the singer’s Eras Tour performances hit headlines worldwide, fans are getting progressively curious about the Miss Americana star’s life. And considering that Taylor Swift has had her own perfume line, although now sadly discontinued, it sparked intrigue as to what items gained a rightful place in the singer’s perfume collection.

What perfumes does Taylor Swift wear?

Taylor Swift wears Tom Ford’s Santal Blush perfume, something that many Swifties have keenly pointed out from clips of her Miss Americana documentary.

And fans wanting to know what perfumes the singer wears can also explore her previous fragrance releases, which span different olfactory eras like her music.

Tom Ford Santal Blush

In the singer’s 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, a clip showed a little sneak peek of what perfume Taylor Swift wears. A backstage scene during her Reputation tour features a bottle of perfume surrounded by the singer’s other tour essential—Santal Blush.

Tom Ford’s Santal Blush boasts a woody, spicy aroma ruled by rich floral notes of ylang-ylang that collide with a sumptuous cinnamon and sandalwood base. The perfume evokes the sensuality of spice and wood that clings like a second-skin warmth.

Priced at $295 on Sephora, the perfume fits the narrative that the singer wears a woodsy fragrance. It was something Swifties that were invited to the singer’s Reputation secret session revealed. David Letterman has also mentioned that the singer smelled like “luxurious wood” during an interview back in 2010.

Taylor Swift Perfumes

Die-hard Swifties are familiar with the Midnight Rain singer’s fragrance line with Elizabeth Arden released from 2011 to 2014. And perhaps, exploring her perfume releases can provide a glimpse into what designer perfumes Taylor Swift wears.

The singer released Wonderstruck Eau de Parfum in 2011, the first scent to mark her venture into the fragrance world. The perfume features a sweet, fruity scent with notes of raspberry, peach, and vanilla, presented in a round, purple bottle accented with gold charms around the neck reminiscent of her Speak Now album.

In 2012, the singer released her second perfume, Wonderstruck Enchanted, an iteration of her first fragrance with more intense sweet notes of berries, and vanilla. Instead of purple, the sophisticated perfume is packaged in a similar bottle design with in red color to match her Speak Now (Deluxe Edition) album art.

A year later, in 2013, marked the singer’s third fragrance release in Taylor, her self-titled perfume features a much lighter aroma than the Wonderstruck line. The singer’s self-titled perfume features luscious aromas from florals and soft woods, opening with slurring magnolia petals and lychee notes before settling in a woody base of sandalwood and cashmere musk.

Lastly, Taylor Swift unveiled two fragrances in 2014, Made of Starlight and Incredible Things. A reference to her song Starlight from her fan-favorite Red album, Made of Starlight features a fruit aroma from apricot, peach, and orange blossom. Meanwhile, Incredible Things, a reference lyric in her chart-topping single Blank Space from the singer’s 1989 pop album, evokes the warm and luxurious scents of suede, vanilla, and passion flower.

It’s safe to say that the singer’s perfume collection over the years spans eras. But Taylor Swift perfumes have distinctive aromas—sweet floral and fruity notes with warm, luxurious woody, vanilla base.

Unfortunately, all five perfumes have since been discontinued, which left the fans deep-diving for worthy dupes. For perfume seekers who want to smell like Taylor Swift, try:

Wonderstruck dupe: Lost in Ink by Oakcha ($50)

Wonderstruck Enchanted dupe: Into the Night by Bath and Body Works ($16.95)

Taylor dupe: Burberry for Women by Burberry ($125)

Made of Starlight dupe: For Her by Narciso Rodriguez ($144)

Incredible Things dupe: Floral Sandalwood by Dossier perfume ($39)

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb EDP

While unconfirmed by the singer herself, a 2024 article from Harper Bazaar listed Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum as one of the perfumes the singer wears.

It is a luxe floral perfume with key notes of orange blossom, jasmine, patchouli, and vanilla, which translates to the singer’s penchant for warm floral aromas. The luxury perfume is priced at $180 at Sephora.

These are some of the best perfumes from Taylor Swift’s perfume collection. Fragrance seekers can find these bottles online with mentioned price tags as well as the brands’ official websites.