What is the ‘Rabbit decor’ trend? Here's how to add the aesthetic to homes

‘Rabbit decor’ trend is all about freshening up the interior design scheme with rabbit-themed decor or bunny motifs. ‘It is a great way to give homes a fresh spring transformation.

Crumbs from the previous year’s ‘Year of the Rabbit’ in the Chinese zodiac have found a home in this year’s design scene. In 2024, the interior trends include injecting homes with new energy from the adorable animal that embodies childlike wonder and connection to the natural world. While rabbit imagery is charming, it can also look modern and sophisticated. Therefore, ‘Rabbit decor’ trend is considered a versatile option.

Understanding ‘Rabbit decor’ trend in detail

Whether it’s displaying collectible rabbit figurines on a glass-covered shelf, updating window treatments with chic bunny curtains, or china and dinnerware featuring bunnykins motif, this 'Rabbit decor’ trend embraces the whimsical looks and the calming spirit of rabbits.

The secret to making the space look less Easter themey is to pick pieces that work with the interior’s decor style and will stay classic year-round. That means no rabbit figurines or prints carrying blue and pink Easter eggs.

5 Ways to add the ‘Rabbit decor’ trend in homes

Homeowners and decorators who are looking for a few fresh spring upgrades for their homes can hop on the ‘Rabbit decor’ trend with these decor ideas:

1) Cushions with rabbit motif

Simple and affordable rabbit cushion covers come in many different forms to match the room’s aesthetic. One can choose from minimalist monochrome motifs to picturesque watercolors. A range of neutral, muted, and bright tones are apt for adding a pop of color to the room.

2) Brass Rabbit table lamp

Hop right into the ‘Rabbit decor’ trend with a stylish bunny table lamp, a life-sized pick that is meant to be a real showstopper when placed anywhere at home. The brass finish adds a touch of opulence to the space, a perfect addition for the living room to bring some moody lighting, or for the side tables in the bedroom.

3) Metallic rabbit figurines

A shiny statement piece, metallic rabbit figurines can add a touch of sophistication and playfulness to homes. These eye-catching showpieces can be placed on the coffee table, bookshelf, or office desk. This ‘Rabbit decor’ idea brings a more modern and contemporary take on the cuddly bunny.

4) Rabbit custom hardware

A subtle way to opt for ‘Rabbit decor’ is by switching old and worn hardware with rabbit custom ones. It will bring new energy to the room. These custom pieces are perfect as cabinet knobs or drawer pulls, coat hooks, and more.

5) Plush rabbit chair

Rabbit chairs upholstered with boules are guaranteed to be a statement piece as much as a cozy spot for lounging. These pretty chairs will capture the endearing nature of bunnies in the furniture, creating a snugly corner for reading or stretching out.

Whether one prefers a more subtle way to show their appreciation for the adorable animal in home decor or wants to go all out with a bunny statement piece, there are plenty of ways to embrace the ‘Rabbit decor’ trend and add a fun, whimsical energy to the interior.

