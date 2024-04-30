What are tennis champion Coco Gauff's skincare essentials?

American tennis player, Coco Gauff, made history in 2023 when she became the youngest woman to win the US Open Championship since Serena Williams in 1999. Since her debut at Wimbledon in 2019, she has won several WTA singles titles and is currently ranked #3 in the world.

But more recently, Coco Gauff was the talk of the town after she shared her glowing photo “taken post skincare routine” on Instagram, which went viral. Fans couldn’t help but ask about the skincare secrets and go-to products of the American tennis sensation.

For anyone curious how she takes care of her skin, a TikTok video and an interview with PopSugar revealed Coco Gauff’s skincare essentials.

A closer look at Coco Gauff’s skincare essentials

Team Sportskeeda curated some of Coco Gauff’s skincare essentials, which include her favorite products for double cleansing in her nighttime routine.

As someone who admitted to not wearing makeup while competing, Coco Gauff mentioned that she does her best to make sure her skin looks good. And her secrets include:

CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser

Fenty Beauty Skin Total Cleans’r

Rhode Pineapple Cleanser

Ready 24 Daily Antioxidant Moisturizer

Aquaphor

CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser ($12)

In a 2023 TikTok video, Coco Gauff shared her nighttime skincare routine, which includes her go-to items for double cleansing. She starts the process with CeraVe’s Renewing SA Cleanser. It is a gentle salicylic acid-based cleanser that can be used for non-irritating exfoliation.

With ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, this cleaner is also supposed to smoothen and soften the skin without wreaking havoc on the natural skin barrier.

Fenty Beauty Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($30)

Step two in Coco Gauff’s double cleansing routine is the Remove-It-All Cleanser from Fenty Skin. She described it as a “gentle cleanser” in the same TikTok video.

It’s a 2-in-1 formula that can be used as a facial cleanser and makeup remover. It claims to wash away any impurities, including oil, dirt, SPF, and long-wear makeup without stripping. It also has Barbados cherry, which is rich in antioxidants, and quince fruit which has plenty of skin-loving minerals.

Rhode Pineapple Cleanser ($28)

During her interview with PopSugar on April 1, 2024, the tennis star mentioned another product that is part of her skincare regime.

“I really like the Rhode Pineapple Cleanser,” Gauffe stated.

Adding to Coco Gauff’s skincare essentials, this cleanser has a balm-to-lather texture with polyglutamic acid, green tea extract, and pineapple enzyme. As the brand suggests, this product can be called a once-and-done deep cleanser that can remove impurities and makeup without drying the skin.

Ready 24 Daily Antioxidant Moisturizer ($40)

Ready 24 Moisturizer (Image via @readytwentyfour/ Instagram)

In a conversation with the same media outlet, Gauff mentioned that she enjoys using the Daily Antioxidant Moisturizer from Ready 24. It’s an active skincare brand founded by her doubles tennis partner, Jessie Pegula.

As stated on the brand's website, this product has a lightweight texture that can soothe and hydrate the skin with hyaluronic acid, green tea extract, and shea butter. With other ingredients like squalane, ceramides, and alpha lipoic acid, this moisturizer can help fight and fade visible signs of aging.

Aquaphor ($18)

Aquaphor healing ointment (Image via Aquaphor)

For her skincare staple, Gauff swears by this drugstore must-have. She told the same publication:

“I also love using Aquaphor as a lip balm and moisturizer. It’s my holy grail product.”

Aquaphor's multi-purpose healing ointment can be used to soothe and treat extremely dry skin. According to the brand's description, it can also be applied on cracked hands and feet, chapped lips, dry cuticles, or any other minor irritations due to skin dryness.

These are five of Coco Gauff’s beauty essentials which skincare seekers can get at the mentioned prices on the brands' official websites as well as in stores like Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon.

