What is TikTok’s latest Mascara Cocktailing makeup trend? How to achieve the look and more explored

Mascara Cocktailing is the latest trend in the beauty industry, and several people on TikTok are layering multiple mascaras to achieve the perfect eye makeup look. This hack addresses the various mascara expectations, such as lengthening, defining, curling, and volumizing. It's all about customizing the mascara routine for a genuinely eye-popping result.

To prepare the lashes, start by ensuring they are clean and dry. Prioritize lash health and length by applying a nightly nutrient and peptide-rich growth serum like The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum ($24.60) to the lash roots for four to six weeks.

The serum is available at Sephora's online store. This prepping routine sets the stage for more effective mascara cocktailing, enhancing the overall appearance of the eyelashes.

Begin the look by curling the lashes to enhance their lift. Next, apply a lengthening mascara to the tips, emphasizing elongation, followed by a volumizing mascara at the base for increased thickness. Experiment with various mascara formulas and brush types to find the perfect combination for the desired effect.

When selecting eyeshadow, cheek, and lip colors, aim for shades that enhance the intensified lashes without overpowering them. This ensures a well-balanced and refined makeup look. Remember, the key is to adapt the trend to the personal style, allowing for a unique and eye-catching expression of the individual preferences in makeup.

For mascara cocktailing, one can use a combination of mascaras such as Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara ($28) for curling lashes, Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal volumizing mascara ($20) to add extra volume, Glossier Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening mascara ($18) to add extra length. Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Intense thickening mascara ($25) makes the lashes look thicker.

Using different formulations of mascaras results in long, fluffed-out lashes nearly twice the size of the original lashes. Honest Beauty Founder Jessica Alba has jumped onto this mascara cocktailing trend, sharing several videos of her favorite mascaras to layer together.

Whether one decides to enhance their lashes, leaving behind all the makeup, or go for soft eyelids with a matte finish, they get the spotlight and look phenomenal.

Mascara cocktailing is a new way to do the lashes for the holidays. Instead of using different mascaras for different things, mix them up for a standout look. Try different types to find what is the best so the lashes look great without being too much.