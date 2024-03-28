RR vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2024, Match 9: DC look to spoil RR's home party in quest for first win of the season

Eight matches, eight home wins so far. The Sunrisers Hyderabad were the latest home side to register a victory, when they outmuscled the Mumbai Indians in a six-hitting contest on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Rajasthan Royals will have a chance to add to that record, and make it two wins out of two. Given the Royals have historically been strong at home, and considering the Delhi Capitals have looked out of sorts since the start of last season, this may seem like a foregone conclusion. That, though, is where the dynamics of the IPL come in. The Capitals might start this game as underdogs, but there is no reason why they cannot go past the Royals on their home patch. A victory, apart from breaking up this home-wins streak that teams have been enjoying in the IPL, could also be just what DC need to kickstart their campaign. For that, the Capitals need to put together a coherent display. Almost every star batter got a start against the Punjab Kings on Saturday. None of them could go on to make a substantial score, however, and they only got past the 170-run mark because of Abishek Porel&rsquo;s heroics. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and captain Rishabh Pant are capable of single-handedly winning DC a game of cricket. And after showing fleeting glimpses, the Capitals will hope there is something bigger in store in Jaipur. Bowling wise, they might be forced into a change with Ishant Sharma hobbling off during their last match. If he remains unavailable, Mukesh Kumar could come into the fold. It will be harsh to drop any of the pacers after just one game, meaning that Khaleel Ahmed and Sumit Kumar could get another gig although Anrich Nortje's arrival could change dynamics. Their bowling key, though, will revolve around their spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. In the last match played at Jaipur, there was something in it for the spinners and if it stays that way, how the Royals match up against the DC spinners could be crucial. Speaking of RR, their batting innings was turbocharged by captain Sanju Samson on Sunday. Yashasvi Jaiswal also looked good during his stay, with Riyan Parag registering a 40-plus score. Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer could not quite get going but are genuine game-changers. With the ball, Nandre Burger and Trent Boult, with their left-arm angle, caused LSG trouble and could have a role to play against Delhi too. Sandeep Sharma has slowly but surely become their most important death-bowler and post a stellar display against LSG, would want to chasten the Capitals too. Avesh Khan, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal can also dent the opposition, and all of these factors give the Royals a clear edge over the Capitals, especially at home. That said, the IPL has been around long enough for anyone to not get dragged solely into these pre-match thoughts. Yes, the Royals are favourites but DC will also be smarting after their opening-game defeat. Moreover, if they are to lay down a marker and tell the rest of the IPL that they are a different proposition this season, they will not find a better opportunity than away to the Royals. Expect a cracker! RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c &amp; wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger DC Probable XII: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c &amp; wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
