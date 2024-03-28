"This is his season" - Fans react as Riyan Parag smashes unbeaten 84 off 45 balls in RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Riyan Parag starred with the bat for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 84 runs off just 45 balls at a strike rate of 186.67 in an innings laced with six maximums and seven boundaries.

Parag's innings came after RR were reduced to 36/3 in just 7.2 overs. He shared 50-plus partnerships with Ravichandran Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer to help the Royals put up a fighting target. He slammed 25 runs off Anrich Nortje in the last over to provide a perfect finish for his side.

The Assam-born batter was retained for ₹3.4 crore ahead of the 2024 edition. That came despite him failing to deliver in the last five IPL seasons. Last year, Parag scored just 78 runs in seven innings.

Riyan Parag is now finally paying dividends for the Jaipur-based franchise for unwavering trust for the last few seasons. He had earlier scored 43 off 29 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, as his side won their opening game of this season by 20 runs.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) hailed Riyan Parag for his turnaround in IPL. One user wrote:

"Riyan Parag proving himself, this is his season."

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Riyan Parag shines as RR set a 186-run target for DC in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical batting display from Riyan Parag helped Rajasthan Royals post 185/5 against Delhi Capitals in their allotted 20 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin also slammed a quickfire 29 off 18 balls, including three sixes. Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 20 (12) and 14 (7), respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav bagged one wicket apiece for the Capitals.

Expand Tweet

Rishabh Pant-led DC are chasing their first win of the 2024 season, having lost to the Punjab Kings by four wickets. They will next face Chennai Super Kings in Vizag on Sunday, March 31.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson and company will play Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

Follow the RR vs DC IPL 2024 live score and updates here.