WWE NXT Live Results (September 9, 2025): Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss' opponents to be decided; Legendary gimmick match returns; MAJOR title match

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT on The CW. Tonight's show is a big one, as it will help set the stage for the NXT Homecoming special. As a result, DIY could very well appear again. Plus, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair's next challengers will be decided and the infamous Flag Match returns! The following has been promoted for tonight's show: - Je'Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs. - Tavion Heights vs. Ethan Page in a Flag Match. - ZaRuca vs. The Culling vs. Fatal Influence. - DarkState vs. Hank &amp; Tank for the NXT Tag Team Titles. - Lainey Reid vs. Faby Apache in an NXT vs. AAA Women's Speed Championship Tournament Match. - And more! Will Trick Williams find a partner to fight DIY? What else does Shawn Michaels, Ava, and the NXT crew have in store for us? Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action for the developmental brand's next big episode tonight.
The following has been promoted for tonight's show:
- Je'Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs.
- Tavion Heights vs. Ethan Page in a Flag Match.
- ZaRuca vs. The Culling vs. Fatal Influence.
- DarkState vs. Hank & Tank for the NXT Tag Team Titles.
- Lainey Reid vs. Faby Apache in an NXT vs. AAA Women's Speed Championship Tournament Match.
- And more!
Will Trick Williams find a partner to fight DIY? What else does Shawn Michaels, Ava, and the NXT crew have in store for us? Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action for the developmental brand's next big episode tonight.