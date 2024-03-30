Create
  WWE SmackDown Live Results (March 29, 2024): Huge Bloodline match revealed! The Rock attacks after cameras cut
WWE SmackDown Live Results (March 29, 2024): Huge Bloodline match revealed! The Rock attacks after cameras cut

Mar 30, 2024 06:55 IST

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

06:55 (IST)30 MAR 2024

After that, we go to a special video package highlighting the drama between The Rock and Cody Rhodes from RAW, which also included Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and even Shinsuke Nakamura. They show the blood too. Then they include post-show footage of The Rock continuing the attack! That extra footage made The Rock look even more heelish.

We then see Paul Heyman backstage. He says Roman Reigns was the one who ordered the attack on Monday. Jimmy Uso then says Jey Uso won't make it to WrestleMania. Jimmy reveals Jey will go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa next week! Solo says "I'll see you next week. I'm going to miss you, but I have to take you out, by orders of The Tribal Chief" wow!

06:50 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Tyler Bate quickly tags in Pete Dunne. The New Catch Republic then hit the Birminghammer on Angel and this one is over! Bate and Dunne are going to WrestleMania!

New Catch Republic defeated Legado del Fantasma by pinfall

The lineup for the match now is DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day vs. New Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. A-Town Down Under.

06:49 (IST)30 MAR 2024

After the commercial, things get chaotic! Tyler Bate tries fighting back, but Berto and Angel are too much for him. This leads to a big powerbomb variation and a lionsault. The crowd wants Pete Dunne to tag in, but Berto knocks The Bruiserweight off of the apron. They then put Tyler Bate on the ropes and hit a super press slam! The referee counts but Pete Dunne breaks it up. He then hits a huge DDT on Berto! Angel hits running knees on both men and goes to powerbomb Tyler, only to be hit by the Bop & Bang!

06:45 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Tyler Bate runs in like a house of fire and hits big suplexes and uppercuts, leveling both members of Legado. He hits a running shooting star press on Berto for a two count. He then hits a rana on Berto. Both members of Legado are on the floor and Tyler Bate climbs to the top rope. He does a cool dive variation and takes both men out!

Pete and Tyler then pose and stand tall as we go to another break.

06:43 (IST)30 MAR 2024

After that segment, we join a tag team match in progress.

Angel & Berto vs. New Catch Republic

This match will determine the final team being entered into the 6-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania. Angel has the upper hand over Pete Dunne, but Pete gets up and works over Angel's fingers and hits a snap German Suplex. Dunne then tags in Tyler Bate!

06:42 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Once we return from the break, Judgment Day sans Dominik Mysterio are talking. Judgment Day reveal that they didn't know Dominik Mysterio was going out there. All of them seemed to be confused and frustrated. There is a lot of tension here. Are they teasing a split?? Dominik Mysterio did show up and apologized before saying he had to go get checked out by medical. JD McDonagh left with him.

06:39 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Backstage, Bianca Belair is shown getting ready and Naomi shows up. They hug and Naomi says if Damage CTRL tries to get involved, she has her back. Bianca thanks her and says she understands why Naomi is going after Damage CTRL and together they can take them down. Naomi says it starts tonight and fires Belair up. Naomi then reveals EST in her hair for Bianca, very cool.

From there, we get an ad for Meek Mill at WrestleMania and go to commercial break.

06:36 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Zelina and Elektra begin arguing and Elektra gets slapped. Things then turn into a chaotic brawl as everybody begins to fight! The female stars fight to the floor, as do the tag teams. Santos is then sent out of the ring too. Dominik hits Rey from behind and goes for a 619 on his dad, but Carlito tosses him to the floor! Dragon Lee then hits a massive dive on all of Legado del Fantasma! That segment ruled. 

06:35 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Rey then reveals the tag team match will be at WrestleMania. Dominik Mysterio grabs the microphone and asks which one of the dorks will be his partner. He calls them the Lollipop Guild, "the one with the hair", and the "non-Latino". Rey then reveals that it is the newest member of the Latino World Order: Dragon Lee!

Dragon Lee is officially a full member of the group! He comes out next with the LWO shirt!

06:33 (IST)30 MAR 2024

The crowd overpowers Dominik despite his microphone. Santos begins cutting a fiery promo only for Rey Mysterio's music to interrupt. Rey comes out with Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega! The LWO is here!

Loud "LWO" chants as Rey says he thought he was done fighting Dom. The groups are staring each other down and this feels big. Rey says he will beat respect into both of them. He challenges Dominik and Santos to a tag team match against Rey and a partner of his choosing. Carlito chants from the crowd. 

06:30 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Santos Escobar says Rey was the greatest luchador of all time. He says he outsmarted Rey and all it took was one phone call to a man who despises Rey as much as he does. Dominik Mysterio's music then hits to loud boos. He comes out on his own. The crowd is loudly booing him as he shakes hands with the group. 

Santos tells the crowd to shut up, but they don't stop booing. He then apologizes to Dominik face-to-face and tells him that he was right. They smile and shake hands. From there, Dominik grabs the microphone and the boos get louder.

06:28 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Back from break and WWE promotes the Hall of Fame ceremony next week. Now Legado del Fantasma are in the ring. Santos has a microphone in hand. Escobar says he hates to be that guy as fans boo loudly. He says "I told you so." He says he wants fans to remember and never ever forget, especially the kids with Rey Mysterio masks, that it was Santos who put Rey on the shelf for months. He says he didn't get the infection and amputation he wanted, but he got the next best thing: he beat Rey. What a brutal line!

06:23 (IST)30 MAR 2024

From there, we get a replay of the Rey Mysterio-Santos Escobar match from last week which led to Dominik Mysterio shockingly appearing. From there, Legado del Fantasma make their way to the ring. This includes Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Berto. That name still seems weird. What was wrong with Humberto? Why did they lose their last name? 

Santos Escobar "thanking" Dirty Dom is promoted to happen next!

06:20 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Ford tries to pick up the win and goes for a Frog Splash but lands on Austin's knees. He is then quickly pinned and this one is over!

A-Town Down Under defeats The Street Profits by pinfall

This means A-Town Down Under moves on to WrestleMania. Then AOP show up! Akam and Rezar brutalize Angelo and Montez with Kross and Scarlett coming out to join them. They hit the Super Collider and Bobby Lashley makes his way out, but he's battered and hurt. This leads to The Final Testament laying him out too. 

Kross says now nobody goes to WrestleMania, telling Lashley he failed "them" aka The Street Profits and failed himself. 

06:18 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Back from break and Grayson Waller is in control. He climbs the ropes but gets a T-Bone suplex for his credit. Montez Ford tags in and fires up, nailing Austin Theory who also tagged in. Ford hits a standing moonsault for a two-count and tags Dawkins back in. The pair go for a Doomsday Blockbuster and it hits! One! Two! No, Waller breaks it up before three. 

Austin rolls Dawkins up for a two count, but Angelo kicks out. He uses the ropes to hang up Dawkins and rolls into the ring into a Sky High! Angelo tags Ford who wants to finish it, but a video is then shown with Bobby Lashley laid out backstage with B-Fab. It is revealed Karrion Kross and Scarlett did it! Angelo Dawkins leaves to go check on them.

06:13 (IST)30 MAR 2024

A-Town Down are in the ring next. Then we see The Pride backstage with Bobby Lashley and B-Fab hyping up The Street Profits ahead of their match. The Profits then come out and Judgment Day are shown watching them backstage. This bout is for entry in the 6-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania.

The Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under

Waller and Theory get the advantage earlier thanks to distracting Dawkins, but Angelo counters a double suplex and tags in Montez Ford. The Street Profits then get the upper hand, which includes Angelo hitting a big pounce shoulder tackle outside of the ring!

06:09 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Back from break and WWE promotes their sports-themed title belts. We then see Nick Aldis walking backstage. He runs into Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. Isla Dawn has a ton of ideas for him, but Alba drags her away. They are absent from television most weeks and its weird, they're too good for that.

He then runs into AJ Styles. Styles asked if Nick is sure LA Knight won't be there tonight. Nick says he asked Knight not to appear and Styles says Nick should've told him, implying he shouldn't have simply asked. He then storms off.

06:04 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Backstage we see Kayla Braxton with Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. Kayla mentions Bayley and Jade. Kai says all Jade has done is stand there and take a shot at Bayley. Kai then says the best part about SmackDown will be her beating Bianca Belair. She is confident and walks off. Are the shots at Jade teasing a WrestleMania match?

From there, we get an ad for WWE: Next Gen on Roku then we go to break. 

06:02 (IST)30 MAR 2024

When Jade Cargill came out, Corey Graves called her a "game changer" which seems to be a shot at AEW and their constant "game changer" signings. Jade gets in the ring and has a microphone. She says it's about d*mn time. The crowd pops. She says SmackDown has one of the best women's rosters in the world, but they're not her. She then says here's a weather update: the storm has arrived. Yeah, she's money. Her theme song is great too.

06:00 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Next up, Nick Aldis is in the ring. He says they have a monumental piece of business to take care of. He says his goal since becoming the General Manager is to make SmackDown the #1 show. He believes that the acquisition of the following star takes him a giant step closer to that goal. He then welcomes Jade Cargill! 

She comes out to an incredibly cool entrance and looks like such a big star.

05:58 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Next up, we get IYO SKY's special video package from the Performance Center. She calls Bayley narcissistic and is bewildered at fans feeling sorry for her, calling them hypocrites. IYO said Bayley is an embarrassment and that they outgrew her. Out of nowhere, however, Bayley shows up and attacks her! They brawl and knock over equipment before PC staff breaks it up. That was intense!

05:55 (IST)30 MAR 2024

WWE announces a WrestleMania XL Kickoff event next Friday at 5 PM EST. Triple H, Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and various WWE performers are being promoted for it! It is also revealed both WrestleMania Saturday and Sunday will each have two hour Kickoff shows.

05:51 (IST)30 MAR 2024

That entire Orton-Owens-Pretty Deadly-Logan affair was a good one. Hyped up the match well and elevated Pretty Deadly a bit in the process. Could they soon unite with Logan? Maybe even with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller too?

Also, an ad revealed the first half hour of RAW will be commercial free this week!

05:50 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Randy chases Logan Paul out of the arena to the parking lot, but Paul gets in his car which was waiting for him and gets away. Orton and Owens are coming for him.

Then we find out IYO SKY had an interview at the WWE Performance Center which was crashed by Bayley! We'll see more NEXT!

05:49 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Orton drags Logan Paul to the announce table and plans to RKO him but Pretty Deadly show back up and saves Paul! Logan runs away. Pretty Deadly then get in the ring only to eat a stunner and RKO! Logan Paul stares down both men before running away through the crowd. While doing it, though, he temporarily gets cornered by both Orton and Owens. 

05:47 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Post-match, Orton is unaware that Logan interfered and runs into the ring freaking out yelling at a fallen Owens. As Owens comes to and with the fans prodding, Randy begins to realize something fishy happened. Logan Paul was hiding under the ring and Orton seems aware of it. He pulls Logan out and begins clubbing away at the United States Champion!


05:45 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Back from break and Kit Wilson is in control, but Orton is going for a tag. He hits a huge backdrop and the crowd is fired up. Orton eventually gets over and tags in Kevin who gets a huge pop! He runs in and clubs away at Prince and then hits a big kick and clothesline. Kevin then hits an inverted atomic drop and a DDT for a nearfall!

Kevin goes for a swanton, but it backfires. Things get chaotic and Orton clears off the announce table and attempts to slam Kit, but Elton is out there with him. While the referee is distracted, Logan Paul shows up and nails Kevin Owens with brass knucks behind the referee's back! Kit Wilson slides back in and gets the pin! Wow, I didn't see that coming.

Pretty Deadly defeats Randy Orton and Kevin Owens by pinfall

05:40 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Owens tags in Randy Orton, but Kit quickly tags in Elton Prince. Loud "Randy" chants once The Viper is in. The two men lock up and Orton overpowers Elton into the corner. He delivers an elbow and then goes for the ten punches. He hits nine and then whips him, but Kit Wilson causes a distraction. Elton throws Orton to the floor and Kit Wilson slams Randy into the ringpost. 

From there, Elton hits Orton with the table back drop! Taking a page out of The Viper's book, stealing his move. From there, we go to commercial break.

05:38 (IST)30 MAR 2024

From there, Pretty Deadly make their way to the ring. Commentary emphasizes Kevin Owens and Randy Orton both being in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania. Can they co-exist tonight?!

Pretty Deadly vs. Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

Wade Barrett says Pretty Deadly are upset they aren't on the WrestleMania card, so they intend to take out Orton and Owens. The bell sounds and Kevin Owens goes straight after Kit Wilson. He hits a back elbow and a running senton for a one count.

05:36 (IST)30 MAR 2024

From there, Randy Orton's music hits. He has a big match tonight. While making his way to the ring, he grabs a fan's sign and holds it up, even signing it. Babyface Orton is extremely over. Commentary reminds fans that WrestleMania will be starting at 7 PM each night. 

Next up, Kevin Owens' music hits! Kevin Owens is also very over tonight, which is pretty common at this point too.

05:33 (IST)30 MAR 2024

The standard "Then. Now. Forever. Together." intro plays. From there, Corey Graves welcomes us to the show and hypes up WrestleMania in eight nights. He notes another sellout before we get a brief replay of the incident between Cody Rhodes and The Rock from RAW. It is revealed that they will take a look back on the attack later. Then we see Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman arrive earlier. Bianca Belair is also shown arriving. Last, Damage CTRL arrives, sans IYO SKY for some reason.

05:29 (IST)30 MAR 2024

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! Tonight's big show continues The Road To WrestleMania and has some big matches and segments planned. Below is what is promoted:

- Jade Cargill's official debut as a SmackDown roster member.
- Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly.
- A-Town Down Under vs. The Street Profits.
- New Catch Republic vs. Legado del Fantasma. 
- Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai.
- And more!
