WWE SmackDown Live Results (March 29, 2024): Huge Bloodline match revealed! The Rock attacks after cameras cut

After that, we go to a special video package highlighting the drama between The Rock and Cody Rhodes from RAW, which also included Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and even Shinsuke Nakamura. They show the blood too. Then they include post-show footage of The Rock continuing the attack! That extra footage made The Rock look even more heelish. We then see Paul Heyman backstage. He says Roman Reigns was the one who ordered the attack on Monday. Jimmy Uso then says Jey Uso won't make it to WrestleMania. Jimmy reveals Jey will go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa next week! Solo says "I'll see you next week. I'm going to miss you, but I have to take you out, by orders of The Tribal Chief" wow!
We then see Paul Heyman backstage. He says Roman Reigns was the one who ordered the attack on Monday. Jimmy Uso then says Jey Uso won't make it to WrestleMania. Jimmy reveals Jey will go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa next week! Solo says "I'll see you next week. I'm going to miss you, but I have to take you out, by orders of The Tribal Chief" wow!