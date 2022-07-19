10 best Minecraft 1.19.1 addons for new players

Addons are downloadable content available for Minecraft players on Bedrock Edition platforms. This includes console, mobile, and the Windows 10 Edition of the game.

For new players, there are more than a few helpful addons to assist them in their early survival experiences. These addons come in different forms, from helping players get more food and helping them in combat to providing them with helpful information.

Addons come down to personal preference at the end of the day, but there are a few options to consider when new players begin their Minecraft adventures. Players can find the best beginner-friendly addons as of version 1.19.1 listed in the article below.

Minecraft: Beginner-friendly survival addons for new players

10) Ty-el's Settings Overlay UI Pack

The settings overlay seen at the top of the screen (Image real_tlgm/Mcpedl)

This addon for Minecraft: Pocket Edition allows players to access a bevy of features from a settings overlay at the top of the screen. Players can do the following with this addon:

Change their camera perspective

Access their world and game settings

Hide the overlay entirely. To reactivate it, players can access their pause menu

For new Minecraft players who may want to tweak their settings to their liking, this makes the process very convenient.

9) More Tools Addon

A small sample of tools afforded by More Tools Addon (Image via SorYPMod/Mcpedl)

Though Minecraft already has a comprehensive collection of tools, this addon expands the selection even further. With More Tools, players can create approximately 40 new tools based on seven new material types. Players can make tools out of the following existing materials:

Quartz

Magma cream

They can also make tools out of new blocks such as:

Enderite

Blazed quartz

Lapis quartz

These tools have distinct effectiveness, balancing them well among other existing tool types. Adding accessibility by creating new tools should help players diversify their approach to work and combat.

8) True Backpack

True Backpack is an incredible addon for storage and utility (Image via TrueCowboy/Mcpedl)

Inventory management is a large part of Minecraft. Despite this, players can quickly fill their inventory slots without even realizing it. This can be terribly inconvenient, forcing players to drop and discard items and blocks to make room.

With True Backpack, players can create backpacks with a large amount of inventory space. Even better, players can place their tools on the sides of their backpack in their own distinct slots, freeing up space on their hotbar. It is even possible to place items like lava buckets in these slots, which provides light as the players travel.

7) Waypoints Addon

A waypoint fires its beam inside a lush cave (Image via O CHETTY O/Mcpedl)

For new Minecraft players, it can be easy to get lost in the near-endless world. Without a map or knowledge of in-game coordinates, it isn't difficult to lose your way.

However, this is where the Waypoints addon helps. By crafting a waypoint with a compass, an ender pearl, and two empty maps, one can place the block in the world.

Players can name and customize each waypoint, and use it to teleport back and forth from other waypoints. Players can create an entire waypoint-based network to travel in the blink of an eye.

6) Dynamic Lighting

Improve your lighting situation with this addon (Image via Amon28/Mcpedl)

Lighting in Minecraft has certainly improved over the years, and is currently as effective as it has ever been at keeping hostile mobs from spawning. However, players still need light sources to investigate dark locations such as caves or the new deep dark biome. This addon improves lighting somewhat by making it dynamic, similar to the Optifine mod in Minecraft: Java Edition.

Light provided by torches, lanterns, and other light sources is now more realistic, allowing players to discern objects at further distances. This will not change the lighting mechanics themselves when it comes to mob spawning, but it should certainly help players in their exploration.

5) StoneTombs

Players can recover their lost items safely with this addon (Image via SystemTv/Mcpedl)

New players in Minecraft are likely to die a few times as they learn the ropes. Without certain cheats, that means losing your items upon death. However, StoneTombs is a great addon to help players recover their lost loot without any hassle.

After dying, players will leave a tombstone at the location of death. Once they respawn, they will receive a key that will teleport them to their death coordinates. The key can then open the tombstone, allowing Minecraft players to safely and efficiently recover their gear and other items without tracking down their death location on their own.

4) Foods Plus 2

Food Plus overhauls the game's food system substantially (Image via dream pixel/Mcpedl)

Surviving in Minecraft means having a healthy stockpile of food, but the game isn't exactly known for having a massive variety of food. This is tackled with the Foods Plus 2 addon, which adds crops and other food items to the game.

Players can acquire new seeds through fishing. The addon also adds new trees such as palms, cherry blossoms, and maple trees. As a bonus, players can find new butterfly mobs roaming about the new plant and animal life in-game.

3) Hammers

This addon brings new hammers which break blocks in 3x3 shapes (Image via Jeroo/Mcpedl)

Minecraft certainly has a solid array of tools to choose from, but they all lack one particular trait: Multi-block coverage. Players can break blocks one at a time using the game's vanilla tools. However, the Hammers addon introduces a new hammer tool that breaks blocks in a 3x3 area, making them excellent excavation and land clearing tools.

They can be made from not just the game's traditional materials but also the following:

Redstone

Coal

Copper

Quartz

Emerald

Lapis lazuli

Amethyst

Obsidian

This ensures players have plenty of options in terms of material availability and improved durability.

2) True Weapons

A player wields a netherite bearded axe (Image via TrueCowboy/Mcpedl)

Minecraft's vanilla selection of weapons isn't ideal, with players picking between melee and ranged weapons. The True Weapons addon undoubtedly complements the stock roster of weapons. The addon introduces the following class of weapons through its new smithing and advanced crafting table blocks:

Modern weapons

Japanese weapons

Anglo-Saxon weapons

Germanic weapons

Classical weapons

These weapons follow the same material qualities as conventional weapons, starting at wood and moving up to netherite. If Minecraft players need a fresh approach to combat in their early adventures, this addon is a perfect choice.

1) What Am I Looking At?

This addon provides informational tooltips, which is great for new players (Image via Fluffyalien1422/Mcpedl)

For new Minecraft players who may not know much about the game's world, What Am I Looking At? Is an excellent addon. If they hover their crosshairs over a block or mob, a small tooltip will appear detailing the target. When players go into sneak mode, they can glean even more detailed information from the addon when hovering their crosshairs over a block or mob.

The addon also comes with a few helpful /function commands in the cheat console that can allow players the addon itself. If new players are making their way in a Minecraft world, this is an incredibly helpful source of information until they learn more about blocks and entities.

