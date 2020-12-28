3 best mobile games like Minecraft released in 2020

Minecraft is a famous crafting and building game with elements of survival. This block-building title is available across various platforms and is liked by players all over the world.

Minecraft has inspired many games over the years. If players are searching for options released in 2020, they have come to the right place.

Three best Minecraft alternatives that came out this year

These are a few such mobile games that players can try out:

#1 - Minicraft 2020

Image via Android Rakun (YouTube)

This title is a crafting and building game, like Minecraft. It is also an open-world game, and hence, players can explore the map and discover various locations.

Gamers need not get disappointed as Minicraft 2020 does not follow a particular story. They can instead follow the game marks around the map to fulfill their objectives.

Download it from here

#2 - Earth Craft

Image via KruSimulation (YouTube)

Players can construct buildings and structures in this game, just like they did in Minecraft. It revolves around survival and exploration, which players will surely enjoy.

Earth Craft has low device requirements and can efficiently run on low-end mobile phones. With over 1 million downloads, this title has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

#3 - Athar Craft – Survival And Creative

Image via Playz RAC

The graphics of this game is enough to remind players of Minecraft. It has exciting Creative and Adventure modes, where players can even defeat zombies.

There are various maps that gamers can choose from in Athar Craft. These maps are classified into categories like, Maps for Creative and Creating, Maps for PVP and Hide and Seek, Maps for Survival and Adventure, etc.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.