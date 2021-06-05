3 best places to find Emeralds in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons is a version of Minecraft that allows players to have an in-game adventure with three other friends.

Players can purchase Minecraft Dungeons for $19.99 from the store of the supported platform. They can also purchase a hero edition of the game for $29.99 if they want extra DLCs.

Emerald is an item that players can loot in Minecraft Dungeons. It is rare to find in both the original vanilla Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons.

Where can players find Emeralds in Minecraft Dungeons?

#3 Creeper Woods

Minecraft Dungeons players can find Emeralds in Creeper Woods (Image via IGN)

Creeper Woods is an area that players can visit to find Emeralds in Minecraft Dungeons.

This location is similar to the forest biome in Minecraft, but it has multiple obstacles like rope walkways and narrow bridges.

#2 Soggy Swamp

Soggy Swamp is a large swamp that is very uneven (Image via IGN)

Soggy Swamp is another area in Minecraft Dungeons where Emeralds can be found. Players can also go to this location to access the secret Soggy Cave.

Soggy Swamp is a large swamp that is very uneven, making it hard for players to explore it. There are also multiple witch huts around the area.

#1 Pumpkin Pastures

Pumpkin Pastures is where the Evoker boss is housed (Image via IGN)

Minecraft Dungeons players can also find Emeralds in Pumpkin Pastures. This is a location that players will need to visit in order to access Arch Haven.

Players can easily spot this location due to the pumpkins that are strewn across the area. This is where the Evoker boss is housed, but players do not need to go here to beat the game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh